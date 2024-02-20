Mike Davis Net Worth: Exploring former Ravens RB's wealth in 2024

Mike Davis announced his retirement from football on Monday, after eight seasons in the NFL. The former Baltimore Ravens running back decided to call it quits on his 31st birthday.

As per multiple reports, Davis has a net worth of around $5 million in 2024. He made most of his wealth during his eight-year pro football career.

Reports from Spotrac suggest that Davis made $13,541,966 in career earnings during his NFL playing days. He played for six teams in the league and reportedly made $8,655,235 in salary, $4,471,281 in signing bonuses, $187,000 in roster bonuses, $50,000 in workout bonuses and $177,950 in incentives.

Davis, who was a free agent during the 2023 NFL season, posted a heartfelt message on his retirement on Instagram that read:

"On this day I turn 31 and I’m blessed to be here. This journey in the NFL has its ups and downs but I never quit. I want to thank every organization that gave me a opportunity to play the game I love.

"When I say I’m thankful and blessed for everything this game has brought me I mean it. I have made a lot of friends and memories I couldn’t be happier. With that being said I’m retiring!"

Exploring Mike Davis' NFL career and stats

Former San Francisco 49ers RB Mike Davis

The San Francisco 49ers selected Mike Davis in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. The running back was picked by the NFC West giants after his impressive three-year collegiate career with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Davis had a two-year sojourn with the 49ers and joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He then played two seasons in Seattle before joining the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Davis put pen to paper on a two-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago outfit but midway through the 2019 season, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. He made just five appearances for the Bears.

In 2021, Davis signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. After one season in his hometown Atlanta, the running back joined the Baltimore Ravens for one season in 2022.

Davis was without a team during the 2023 season. He announced his retirement on Feb.19, 2024.

Davis racked up 2,004 rushing yards on 544 attempts and scored 14 touchdowns in 78 games. He added 1,064 receiving yards on 166 receptions and caught four touchdowns through the air.