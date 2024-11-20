Mike Evans injury status: Baker Mayfield drops update on Bucs WR for Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is still one of the best wide receivers, even in his 11th NFL season. Evans is the only wide receiver in NFL history to start the first 10 seasons of his career recording at least 1,000 yards each season.

Before the start of the season, the Buccaneers gave Evans a two-year, $52 million contract extension.

This season, Evans has played like he normally does, being an impactful wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In seven games, he's had 26 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Evans injury update: Will the Bucs star wide receiver suit up this Sunday against the New York Giants?

Mike Evans during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Mike Evans has missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' last three games. In Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, Evans hurt his hamstring while catching a touchdown reception. As a result, he did not return to the game and missed the Buccaneers' next three games.

Trending

As the Buccaneers prepare to take on the New York Giants this Sunday, they've received positive news about Evans' status and recovery from his injury.

River Wells, editor/writer for Bucs Gameday, informed via a tweet that Mayfield said things seemed good with Evans when he spoke to him.

"Baker Mayfield says that the team will take Mike Evans 'one day at time' but that he seems good when talking with him," Wells tweeted on Wednesday. "Todd Bowles also said Evans is 'trending' toward playing this weekend. #Bucs #GoBucs."

Expand Tweet

This would be huge news for the Buccaneers as they also lost wide receiver Chris Godwin in the same game. Godwin suffered an ankle dislocation in the loss and is out for the entire season.

Mike Evans' 1,000-yard record is in jeopardy

Denver Broncos v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Mike Evans is one of the most consistent wide receivers and will likely be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame one day. He has been named a Pro Bowler five times and selected to two All-Pro teams.

Evans is the only wide receiver in NFL history to begin their first 10 seasons with at least 1,000 or more receiving yards.

However, with the three games he missed this season, he's in jeopardy of having that streak finally snapped. Evans has 335 receiving yards so far, and he needs 665 in seven games, which would average 95.0 yards a game.

Prior to his injury, Evans averaged 47.8 yards per game, well under the average needed to make the mark. He will need to have multiple big games in the last seven games of the season to keep his impressive streak alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.