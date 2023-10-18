Mike Evans injury update: Latest on Buccaneers WR for Fantasy Football Week 7

Mike Evans has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver has also become quite a popular fantasy pick.

However, Evans has been dealing with a few hamstring injuries this season, which has put many on hold ahead of Tampa Bay's Week 7 clash against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Mike Evans injury update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

As of Wednesday, Evans is listed as active on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. The wideout took part in training and was seen stretching with a trainer.

Evans had been dealing with a minor hamstring issue that he picked up in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, but he looked fine in practice. Barring any late injury or setback, should be available for the Week 7 matchup against the Falcons this weekend.

Although Evans has failed to score a touchdown in his last two games, he will be fancying his chances against Atlanta's defense which has already conceded 120 points. Hence, fantasy managers should consider picking the four-time Pro Bowler for Week 7.

Evans has already racked up 56.6 fantasy points across five games this season.

What happened to Mike Evans?

Evans reportedly suffered from a hamstring injury after the Buccaneers' Week 6 game against the Lions. However, the issue has been persistent for the player this season.

In Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, Evans left the game just before halftime and did not return for the remainder of the contest. He reportedly had an issue with his hamstring and did some stretches on the sidelines before deciding to head back into the locker room for further treatment.

Fortunately, Tampa Bay had a bye in Week 5 which gave Evans some much-needed time to recover for the clash against the Lions on Monday night.

When will Mike Evans return?

Although Evans is still dealing with a mild hamstring problem, he should start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. The receiver has already posted 386 yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns this season.

Evans has become one of the most important offensive players for Tampa Bay in recent years. He has also forged a strong partnership with quarterback Baker Mayfield this season.

The duo will be key for the Buccaneers when they host the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22. Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET.