Mike Evans injury update: Latest on Buccaneers WR for Week 11 vs 49ers

Mike Evans has had a terrific year for fantasy managers. He's been one of the biggest steals as he was being drafted right around Chris Godwin, and he's far outplayed him thus far. However, he did come down with an injury this week and is Questionable going forward. What's his status?

Mike Evans is currently Questionable

Mike Evans Injury Update

Mike Evans is currently dealing with what is being described as a bruised quad. Fantasy managers and fans of his can breathe a sigh of relief, as that's far from a major injury. His designation to Questionable yesterday might have been concerning, but it appears to be a minor issue.

Evans did not leave the most recent game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so his Questionable status was interesting. Injuries can occur in practice and they can derail a season. Nevertheless, that doesn't appear to be the case here.

By all accounts, Evans is alright and will not be hurt for very long. A quad bruise is a minor injury that even a veteran can play through, so the expectation is that this is not significant to his playing time.

What happened to Mike Evans?

In terms of football plays, nothing happened to Mike Evans. He enjoyed a solid day and did not leave and not return. He was able to play basically the entire game and had a wonderful day against the Tennessee Titans.

Evans put up over 100 yards and caught another touchdown, so his excellent season continued last weekend. He may have bruised his quad during the game, but it wasn't serious enough to pull him from the game. In truth, the injury has been a practice sort of thing rather than a Week 10 issue.

According to DrJesseMorse on X, formerly known as Twitter, nothing suggests that this is a serious issue. Quad bruises can hurt, but likely not enough to force any NFL player out of action.

As good as he's been for fantasy managers this year, it is great news that this injury is likely not cause for major concern. He's been a steal of the draft so far, and missing any amount of time would hamper his managers' teams.

When will Mike Evans come back?

Even though he is officially listed as Questionable for a key matchup this Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers, Mike Evans is expected to play. He is only dealing with a quad bruise, and it's very unlikely that he's out. The NFL did away with the Probable injury designation a few years ago, but if it still existed, Evans would likely fall under that.

He should be in the lineup this weekend. It would be a rather big surprise to see him inactive this week. However, if that does happen, it can be expected that Evans would come back the following week. This doesn't seem like a multi-week injury since it probably won't even cost him this week.

In Week 12, the Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts. If an unexpected turn takes place this week and he is inactive, expect him back then. There's not much reason to believe he will be out, though.