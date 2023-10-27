Mike Evans net worth: How much is Bucs WR's worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Evans has an estimated net worth of $25 Million. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend is arguably the greatest pass catcher in their history and has spent his entire ten-year NFL career with the franchise.

Evans has racked up an impressive net worth thanks to a fruitful career, smart investment moves, and some well-paying endorsement deals. The perennial Pro Bowler remains a major part of the Buccaneers' offense and is likely to get a major contract renewal in the near future.

Mike Evans' Career Earnings

According to Spotrac, Mike Evans has made an astonishing $110,362,362 in his ten-year NFL career. This sum has come from a single franchise, as Evans is one of the few elite pass catchers to remain with the franchise that drafted him.

The Tampa Bay icon is known to negotiate team-friendly deals with the Buccaneers, and that's the reason why his career earnings pale in comparison to fellow elite wide receivers. However, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, his agents issued a request to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to either pay him or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season. It remains to be seen what the Bucs will do with a player who remains a key part of their history moving forward.

Mike Evans' NFL Legacy

Mike Evans is one of the best yet underrated wide receivers of his era. The Bucs selected the Texas A&M alum with the seventh overall selection of the 2013 draft, and as they say, the rest is history.

Evans has since racked up four Pro Bowl selections, one second-team All-Pro nod, and was an instrumental part of their Super Bowl LV triumph over the highly favored Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from his personal honors, Evans holds several significant Tampa Bay Buccaneers records, such as most receiving yards in a season, most receiving TDs in a season, most receiving yards in a postseason game, and most consecutive games with at least one touchdown reception, among others.

Evans is also the holder of a plethora of NFL records, such as most consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving to start a career with nine, the youngest player to reach 6,000 and 7,000 career receiving yards, and more. Mike Evans is well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer as long as he maintains this career trajectory.