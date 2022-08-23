Mike Florio explains why Deshaun Watson will actually serve a 20-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first 11 games of the 2022 season after missing the entire 2021 season.

Last season, he sat out due to forcing a trade out of Houston. While he wasn't suspended by the league, he still didn't play and was fined $5 million.

Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio detailed how Watson will serve a 20-game suspension from last season and this season.

Florio said:

"The $5 million fine counts as half of the salary he made last year. It is a de facto half-season unpaid suspension. And I know there are people out there (and I assume they're smarter than this) who say, 'Oh, that doesn't count as paid leave.' Last year he didn't want to play for the Texans. They didn't want him playing for them. They were going to trade. That's right."

Florio added that while playing on half of his salary last season, the Texans would have traded him to the Dolphins if he didn't have the civil cases against him.

Florio added:

"They would have traded him to the Dolphins if he didn't have these issues. He would have played last year without these issues. He did serve a paid suspension. So you've taken half of the money that he made last year. So 11 becomes 19 and a half, as a practical matter, almost 20 full games."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman News: Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games and is fined $5 million, per @ProFootballTalk News: Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games and is fined $5 million, per @ProFootballTalk

Deshaun Watson was almost traded to the Miami Dolphins last season

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans

While Watson missed all of last season because he wanted a trade out of Houston, he was almost traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Miami were always Watson's first choice. They were ready to pull the trigger, but under one rule: every single civil case had to be settled.

Landry Locker @LandryLocker Hardin says Deshaun Watson told him he wanted to go to Miami. However, only 20 of the 22 cases were settled and Miami owner Stephen Ross didn't want the deal. Hardin says Deshaun Watson told him he wanted to go to Miami. However, only 20 of the 22 cases were settled and Miami owner Stephen Ross didn't want the deal.

At the time, 20 of the 22 cases were willing to settle with Watson. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wasn't comfortable with the other two cases remaining unsettled, so he never made the trade happen.

Miami didn't want the uncertainty surrounding Watson. They didn't know if he would go to jail, be suspended for more than a season, or receive a minor punishment.

The Browns will be without him for the first 11 games, and he will return in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

