NFL Rumors: Shannon Sharpe proposes wild trade scenario that will keep Browns afloat in Deshaun Watson's absence

Following Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson's original six-game suspension, some wondered whether or not the Browns would try to acquire a different quarterback.

Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke a bit on this issue before Watson's suspension went from six to 11 games. He said he could see the team trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

"They'll probably trade for Jimmy G and they'll hopefully, still be afloat when he comes back. And he could take that. I do (think that will happen). I do. I do. Especially once they know actually how long Deshaun is gonna be gone.

"So I think that's where, I think all the arrows are pointing towards settlement Skip, somewhere between eight to 10 games, three to $five million range, because clearly the NFL was not happy with Judge Sue L. Robinson's ruling."

Initially, the Browns seemed content with the current group that they have regardless of how long Deshaun Watson is suspended.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team will be confident in backup Jacoby Brissett with Watson away from the team. Stefanski spoke to reporters on July 27 and said Brissett will be their guy if and when Watson is gone.

Fast forward to Thursday, August 18. It was announced earlier this day that Watson's six-game suspension would be increased to 11 games.

Maybe they'll have a change of heart with their current quarterback group and acquire a new one. At least, Sharpe thinks so.

Cleveland Browns are currently set to roll with backup Jacoby Brissett during Deshaun Watson's suspenion

Jacoby Brissett is going to have a bigger role than initially expected

The Cleveland Browns will officially be without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Browns have also announced that Watson won't play in any more pre-season games. The next man up is Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett was signed by the Browns this off-season to serve as Watson's backup. Now, he will have a much bigger role than being a backup.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters a few weeks ago and said that if and when Watson is gone, Brissett will be their guy. He will be their guy for most of the season.

Brissett has passed for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and ran for 653 yards and 13 touchdowns in six seasons in the NFL. Not as promising as Watson but then, he is man trusted with the responsibility.

