“You got to win now” - Colin Cowherd aggressively sells Jimmy Garoppolo to Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, or Dallas Cowboys 

Jimmy Garoppolo is currently on the trade market. He is expected to be playing for a different team this coming season. Following surgery to repair a shoulder injury, he is in recovery and has been throwing for a few weeks.

Now that the quarterback is physically able to perform on the field, a trade is expected to happen soon.

Colin Cowherd believes the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, or Minnesota Vikings should take a chance on him. He thinks, if any of these teams want to win now, they need to acquire the 49ers quarterback.

Cowherd said:

"But when I look at like a Cleveland or a Dallas or a Minnesota. And you got really nice offensive pieces, and you've got offensive coaches, and you have opportunities, and you start off one and three, one and four, or your quarterback gets hurt. Dak, Kirk Cousins get hurt, or Deshaun’s suspension is longer….You got to win now. You got to win now.

"And so go ahead. Crap on Jimmy Garoppolo but one of you good teams out there... one of the really good teams is gonna get off to a 4-1 start and lose your quarterback. You're gonna find out how ‘average’ Jimmy Garoppolo is then."

The Browns still don't know how long they will be without Deshaun Watson. They are ready to play backup Jacoby Brissett in his absence, but an option like the 49ers quarterback could win them a few more games.

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott. Yet, they should make sure that they have a backup that can immediately step in and up if their signal caller were to get injured. The 49ers quaterback is the perfect person for this role. While Cooper Rush is a serviceable backup, he does not have the experience that the 49ers quarterback has.

The Vikings could be a great landing spot for the quarterback as well. According to NFL writer Peter Panacy, Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins "might be of similar ilk, decent quarterbacks who at least need a quality supporting cast."

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and are committed to Trey Lance

The 49ers have announced that they've moved on from Garoppolo. The team is fully-committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the situation with the media on Tuesday. Here's what he said:

"We have moved on to Trey. This is Trey's team. That's nothing against Jimmy. We made that decision a year ago, and we're going with that. We're not going to mess around with that anymore."

He continued:

"Jimmy understands that fully. That's a business decision, and that's what makes it not awkward. Jimmy knows we're going with Trey. Trey knows we're going with Trey, and our team does, and everyone likes both of those guys."

As for now, the future of the 49ers is in Lance's hands, and it is still to be determined where Garoppolo lands.

