"Zero chance anyone is playing Jimmy Garoppolo" - Former Eagles President and Browns CEO cautions 49ers QB not to expect to get paid well

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is getting closer to stepping onto the football field.

He's finally throwing now after recovering from a busted up shoulder he suffered last season. The quarterback underwent shoulder surgery on March 8 this year due to an injury he picked up in the 49ers' Wild Card victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers are expected to move on from Jimmy G and replace him with second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Former Eagles President and Browns CEO Joe Banner doesn't think anyone will play the signal caller, especially at $25 million a year.

Banner Tweeted:

"There is zero chance anyone is playing Jimmy G 25M or anything close to it. If he can stay healthy he will be a great acquisition for the right team."

Garoppolo is set to make $25.6 million this season. It includes a base salary of $24.2 million, and once the two-time Super Bowl champion passes his physical, the injury guarantee will be void. Garoppolo's 2022 salary cap number is $26.95 million and carries the 14th highest-cap hit for all quarterbacks, according to spotrac.com.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded now that he can throw

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 2013 Walter Payton Award recepient has been throwing for several weeks and is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August.

Rapoport Tweeted:

"QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination."

Rapoport added:

"Jimmy G has been throwing for several weeks. The focus will be not on making one deep throw but on making many in a row to hold up to the rigors of a game or in a practice. That's what full clearance would mean. The belief is the cuff will end up stronger than before."

While the Panthers just traded for Baker Mayfield, some teams that could be interested in Garoppolo are the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, or even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seattle Seahawks currently have Drew Lock as their starter and Cleveland has surrounding controversy with the allegations against Deshaun Watson. For the Giants, this will be a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones. Tampa Bay will be going into this season for with potentially Tom Brady's final season as a quarterback.

When and if the quarterback is traded to a new team, he may get a new deal, the question is for how many years and how expensive.

