“Totally unfair to Trey Lance” - Colin Cowherd pressures 49ers to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers still have a crucial decision to make this late into the off-season. The 49ers will have to decide if they will go with Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this season.

Garoppolo has been rumored to be looking for a trade since the last off-season and could potentially ask for a release from the team once he is cleared.

Colin Cowherd talked about the 49ers' quarterback dilemma on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and thought it would be best for the 49ers to trade Jimmy G and roll out with Lance.

Cowherd began by pointing out how likable Garoppolo is and that one can't expect an unproven quarterback to "own the room" in his presence:

"Jimmy G is too likable and too much of a guy's guy to have him in a locker room and expect a new unproven quarterback to own the room. You want your quarterback, that's his room. Remember, you're gonna have six receivers. You can even have two Pro Bowl receivers."

Cowherd offered an example of college football to demonstrate his opinion:

"It's understood even in college football. If a great program has a great recruiting class and lands two great quarterbacks, one wants to transfer within a year. You get one great quarterback on a team. It's just the personality, the expectations, you need the snaps."

The Fox Sports show host clarified that the issue was not that Garoppolo wouldn't be able to handle losing the job:

"It's not that Jimmy G couldn't handle losing the job. That's not the issue. Jimmy G is a gamer. He's a good dude. It's that you're basically saying, 'Hey, Trey, this really popular guy who got us to the Super Bowl.'"

Cowherd added that if Lance suffers a two-game losing streak, most members of the team will be looking to get Garoppolo back in the starting job:

"If Trey goes on a two-game losing streak, and in that division it is very possible, you got literally half the room or more whispering, 'Let's get Jimmy,' especially receivers, by the way. Deebo Samuel is like, 'I'm not getting my touches.'"

The show host then suggested that the ideal thing to do would be to move Garoppolo out of the room instead of unfairly expecting Trey Lance to "own the room":

"You move Jimmy out of the room. You go to Seattle and get a second round pick or go somewhere else and get a four. But you can't ask Trey, it's totally unfair to Trey Lance to ask a kid to own a room when he has a George Clooney lookalike who went to a Super Bowl five feet away."

Trey Lance showed glimpses of potential in his rookie season

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to pick No. 3 with the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft to trade up for Trey Lance. In the deal, they sent their 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection (No. 102 overall.)

As a rookie, Lance played in six games while starting two. He went 1-1 as the starter and has thrown for 603 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, and 168 rushing yards with a touchdown.

As we get closer to the start of the season, we'll have more clarity on the situation and see who the 49ers decide to roll with this season.

