NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo could ask for release if trade doesn't materialize 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the team for the 2022 season remains in doubt, and he could potentially be on his way out. Garoppolo was a hot quarterback candidate to be traded this off-season and even last season. If the 49ers cannot make a trade involving Jimmy G, he could request a release, according to Matt Maiocco, who covers the 49ers.

One reason he hasn't been traded is the status of his shoulder. In the off-season, Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery on March 8th. Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury during the 49ers' Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He was already playing with a torn ligament in his thumb that he suffered during Week 16. Garoppolo played through that injury during the team's impressive playoff run, and unlike the thumb, the shoulder required surgery.

The hope is that he's ready and back ahead of training camp and is throwing by then. Once he is cleared to throw and can participate on the field, he would be able to pass a physical, which is part of the trade process.

Once healthy, this could gain traction in a potential trade. The Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks could be two possible teams that will target Garoppolo.

The 49ers will turn to Trey Lance if Garoppolo leaves via trade or release

Now that the draft is over, many other teams in the league have addressed the quarterback position. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round. Atlanta drafted Desmond Ridder, who could compete for a starting spot for the Falcons. The Panthers drafted Matt Corral in the third round, who could see some playing time this year for them.

If Jimmy G is traded or released, the 49ers will turn to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

In last year's draft, the 49ers gave up a lot to select Lance. They sent their 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection (No. 102 overall) to the Miami Dolphins.

Last season, Lance appeared in six total games while starting in two as a rookie. He completed 41 passes out of 71 for 603 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 168 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground. There's a very high chance Lance is under center in Week 1.

