"That would be like my early Christmas present" - NFL coach trolls 49ers for choosing Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has finally been cleared to throw after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. While he is a step closer to passing a physical, he is expected to be traded in the near future. The 49ers have announced that they're moving on from him and he will in turn move on from them.

This decision has not been met by everyone in the NFL world with praise. There are some that think Garoppolo has a lot to offer the 49ers and that replacing him could be a huge mistake.

An anonymous NFL Coach mocked the 49ers' decision while talking to the Athletic. He compared it to receiving a Christmas present. Here's what he said:

“That would be like my early Christmas present if they just get rid of Jimmy, so that way he can’t play for them, and then make Trey be your guy."

You can see why the coach decided to remain nameless.

However, some people around the league don't think Garoppolo has what it takes to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory. Many think that Jimmy Garoppolo has led San Francisco as far as he can, and that the 49ers need someone different to take them further.

It's worth noting that Jimmy Garoppolo led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2020, while bringing them to the NFC Championship game this past season. He came close, but it appears that he missed his shot with the franchise.

Jimmy Garoppolo has a career record of 33-14. He has 11,852 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, 38 interceptions, and a passer rating of 98.9. He will definitely go on to be a key player with another franchise.

The San Francisco 49ers are replacing Jimmy Garoppolo with Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers v Tennessee Titans

The 49ers have announced that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo this season. They are committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will take over duties as the quarterback after playing in minimal action in 2021, going 1-1 as a starter.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the situation with the media on Tuesday. Here's what he said:

"We have moved on to Trey. This is Trey's team. That's nothing against Jimmy. We made that decision a year ago and we're going with that. We're not going to mess around with that anymore."

He continued:

"Jimmy understands that fully. That's a business decision and that's what makes it not awkward. Jimmy knows we're going with Trey. Trey knows we're going with Trey and our team does, and everyone likes both of those guys."

The 49ers have allowed Garoppolo to seek a trade and he is widely expected to land with a new team. As to who that team will be is a matter of some debate. Several franchises appear interested, including the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons.

It will be interesting to see where the talented quarterback plays when the new season kicks off.

