"They are deliberately slow playing the situation" - Mike Florio names the one team which, he believes, will end up trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be the last quarterback traded in this crazy off-season.

Garoppolo has finally been cleared to resume physical activities after recovering from shoulder surgery. The quarterback underwent shoulder surgery on March 8 this offseason to fix a shoulder that he hurt during the season.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio talked about a team that he can see making the move to trade for the veteran.

"Who will make the move? I continue to think the Texans are deliberately slow playing the situation and waiting for the right chance to reunite Garoppolo with the man who drafted him in New England in 2014. If not the Texans, who?"

The Texans selected quarterback Davis Mills in the third-round of last year's draft.

Mills went 2-9 as a starter last season, throwing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while throwing for 2,664 yards.

Mike Florio suggests Miami would be an ideal spot for Jimmy Garoppolo but they're all in on Tua

Florio thinks another team that could make an effort to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo is the Miami Dolphins. The new Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, was Garoppolo's offensive coordinator over the last few years.

"No one really stands out. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has worked extensively with Garoppolo, but Miami seems to be all in with Tua Tagovailoa. Would Garoppolo be better? He’s done more in recent years than Tua has, that’s for sure."

Since being drafted in 2020, Tagovailoa has a career-record of 13-8 but hasn't made the post-season. Many people consider this a do-or-die season for Tua, meaning he has to perform well or Miami will be ready to move on from him.

This off-season has seen many quarterbacks traded. It all started when the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade.

Deshaun Watson finally got traded out of Houston to the Cleveland Browns. The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts after just one season. Matt Ryan was sent to the Colts for a third-round draft pick.

Just recently, the Cleveland Browns sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a 5th round pick.

With Garoppolo being cleared to throw, he'll be a lot closer to being able to pass a physical, which is required for a trade to process. Garoppolo is a quarterback to monitor as he could be traded any day before the season.

