"Knowing that Deshaun Watson could be out all season, Browns should ask for him" - NFL fans left speculating on Jimmy Garoppolo's next destination as 49ers allow QB to seek trade

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has finally been cleared to resume physical activities after recovering from shoulder surgery. The quarterback underwent shoulder surgery on March 8 this year due to an injury he picked up in the 49ers' Wild Card victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

With the news of Jimmy G being cleared, he will now be able to pass a physical test and consequently, request a trade. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo has sought a trade.

Ian Rapoport reports that Jimmy Garoppolo has been throwing for several weeks

Garoppolo is regaining his strength

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news that Garoppolo has been throwing for several weeks and is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August.

Rapoport Tweeted:

"QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination."

Rapoport added:

"Jimmy G has been throwing for several weeks. The focus will be not on making one deep throw but on making many in a row to hold up to the rigors of a game or in a practice. That's what full clearance would mean. The belief is the cuff will end up stronger than before."

Only time will tell which team would succeed in adding the quarterback to their unit. He might prove to be a major asset for that side.

