"There's something icky about all of this" - Former Packers VP not satisfied with proceedings in Deshaun Watson suspension case

The long-awaited Deshaun Watson suspension news finally came this morning. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will spend a six-game suspension on the sidelines as a result of his "sexual harassment and misconduct."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.

Similar to many others around the league, former Green Bay Packers vice president Andrew Brandt thinks that the quarterback wasn't punished enough and believes there's something icky about the situation.

Brandt Tweeted:

"Watson used money from the Texans and Browns to settle lawsuits brought by 24 (and counting) women he sought out for "massage."And now will suffer only $350,000 financial loss (on a $230 million contract) for his actions. There's something, well, icky about all of this."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Watson used money from the Texans and Browns to settle lawsuits brought by 24 (and counting) women he sought out for "massage."

And now will suffer only $350,000 financial loss (on a $230 million contract) for his actions.

There's something, well, icky about all of this. Watson used money from the Texans and Browns to settle lawsuits brought by 24 (and counting) women he sought out for "massage." And now will suffer only $350,000 financial loss (on a $230 million contract) for his actions.There's something, well, icky about all of this.

While all but one case has been settled, many think that the former Texans shot-caller should have faced harsher consequences.

Here are a few suspensions that show the league didn't punish Watson rightfully:

Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins received a six-game suspension for a PED violation. Josh Gordon was suspended for 78 games by the NFL for smoking weed.

Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least one full season for making a bet that his team would win. Vincent Jackson was suspended for three games for unlicensed driving. Plaxico Burress got four games for shooting himself in the leg

The Cleveland Browns will turn to backup Jacoby Brissett while Deshaun Watson is suspended

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

While the Browns will be without Watson for the first six games of the season, they are fully committed to backup Jacoby Brissett as the starter for the duration. Brissett was signed this off-season as a second-stringer.

Head coach Kevin Stefanksi spoke to reporters last Wednesday and said that if Watson is unavailable, Brissett will be their guy.

Stefanski said:

"Jacoby is our backup quarterback. If Deshaun is unavailable, Jacoby's the starter."

"I wouldn't get into like the exact percentage, but they're both going to get a ton of reps."

Brissett has 37 career starts in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots. In six seasons, he has passed for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and ran for 653 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Stefanski's comments naturally eliminate any probability of the Browns possibly pursuing San Francisco 49ers shot-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

If you use any quotes credit Kevin Stefanski, Bleacher Report, H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far