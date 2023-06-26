Mike Florio urges Roger Goodell to bring sky judges like USFL to raise officiating standards in NFL

NFL commentator Mike Florio has asked NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to follow USFL and bring in sky judges to improve the refereeing standards in the league. While the currently ongoing league does not command the attention of the football fans like the behemoth that is NFL does, it does have some unique features.

One of them is a sky judge, who can review plays that have been called by the referees. Mike Florio referred to a particular play where in a close playoff game, a 55-year touchdown pass was overruled due to a facemask penalty. In the NFL, as things currently stand, there is no recourse to check it because facemask calls and other non-calls cannot be reviewed.

But in the USFL, the sky judge stepped in, took a look at the evidence and determined that there had been no such infraction as was called on the field. That allowed the score to stand. Mike Florio argues that this was the best result for everyone concerned and that Roger Goodell should take a look at introducing something like that in the NFL.

Roger Goodell could listen to Mike Florio and look at other sports as well

Innovation in refereeing has not been a strong suit for the NFL. As Mike Florio suggested, Roger Goodell could look to the USFL for inspiration. He could also look at othr sports that seem to do it much better.

Within football codes, soccer has introduced VAR, a concept that has gained widespread recognition and ubiquity in top leagues. At contentious moments where a foul or a score may be involved, referees can go to pitchside monitors and review any play. There are no boundaries set there.

Rugby union and rugby league have been even further along the way. Video referee is common in such sports and have been for quite some time. It analyzes foul plays, scores and pretty much every play is reviewable.

Roger Goodell could also choose to look at sports like cricket and tennis. Just like in the NFL, the coach can challenge calls, these sports allow players themselves to call a check on the referees. Analytic technologies then trace ball movement to determine whether the decision will stand or it should be reversed.

Many NFL fans who have seen these other sports would argue that it is imperative upon Roger Goodell to bring some changes in refereeing in the NFL to make it fairer. Games should hinge on amazing plays by the athletes playing it, not on dubious refereeing calls.

