Mike McCarthy replacements: 5 best candidates Cowboys should target after shocking playoff exit feat. Bill Belichick

Mike McCarthy took over play-calling duties for the Dallas Cowboys offense after Kellen Moore left for the Los Angeles Chargers. That change gave Dallas their third consecutive 12-5 regular season finish and the second seed in the National Football Conference playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys failed to translate that success after getting dominated by an upstart Green Bay Packers squad. As four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski mentioned during FOX Sports' halftime show, McCarthy might have coached his last game for Dallas if he loses this game.

With only one playoff win in four games during his tenure, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might show McCarthy the exit door. If that happens, here are some football mentors who could replace him.

Who are the best candidates to replace Mike McCarthy?

The Cowboys have high hopes coming into the playoffs, especially since they have the league's best offense. However, the Green Bay Packers had other plans, handing them their first home loss in 17 games.

After making it to the Divisional Round last season, a disastrous Wild Card Round defeat calls for a reset, especially with their coaching staff. Mike McCarthy has had his opportunities, and he couldn't capitalize on them. Instead, here are the best football minds the Cowboys must hire as his replacement.

1) Ben Johnson

Johnson has made the Detroit Lions offense one of the NFL's best. Under his scheme, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta became All-Pro players, while David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs developed into a potent backfield tandem.

With all the talent Dallas has on offense, hiring another offensive-minded coach after letting Mike McCarthy go makes sense. Ben Johnson could inject more creativity into a Cowboys offense that looked pedestrian against the Packers' defense.

2) Jim Harbaugh

Before Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship run, he had a successful stint as San Francisco 49ers head coach. He led the Niners to the playoffs in three of his four seasons, including a Super Bowl XLVII appearance.

He went 8-8 in his final season with San Francisco before leaving for Ann Arbor. Harbaugh will be a hot candidate for any NFL head coaching opening. The Cowboys must explore any means possible to communicate with him after giving Mike McCarthy the pink slip.

3) Bill Belichick

Despite having a solid unit in all phases, the Cowboys defense couldn't stop the Packers offense. Aaron Jones had 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Romeo Doubs had 151 receiving yards and a score. In his playoff debut, Jordan Love looked like a seasoned veteran, throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Therefore, they need to revamp their defensive schemes after potentially letting Mike McCarthy go, and nobody does it better than Bill Belichick. His record speaks for itself, especially his six Super Bowl victories in nine appearances with the New England Patriots.

It will also be a good optic for the Cowboys if Belichick breaks Don Shula's wins record with their squad.

4) Mike Macdonald

If the Cowboys want to go defense post-Mike McCarthy, they must consider Mike Macdonald a top candidate. The Baltimore Ravens have been the best defensive unit under his guidance this season, allowing 16.5 points per game during the regular season.

In 2017, Macdonald facilitated a Ravens secondary that helped them achieve a league-leading 22 interceptions. The Chargers have interviewed Macdonald for their head coaching opening. The Cowboys must not waste time and follow suit by scheduling a meeting with him.

5) Bobby Slowik

If the Cowboys want a head coach with a perspective on both sides of the ball, Slowik is their best target if they will replace Mike McCarthy. He was a defensive assistant in the 2013 Washington Redskins squad that included future head coaches Mike McDaniel, Matt LaFleur, and Sean McVay.

He transitioned to offense during his time with the 49ers, and DeMeco Ryans brought him to the Houston Texans as offensive coordinator starting this season. Helping C.J. Stroud complete a spectacular performance to win his playoff debut is a nice look on Slowik's resume.