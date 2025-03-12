"Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach": When Aaron Rodgers made his feelings clear about the Steelers

Ever since NFL legend Aaron Rodgers was released by the NY Jets at the end of the 2024 season, fans have been speculating about his next step in the NFL.

Ad

Amidst the growing rumors, former NFL player and commentator Pat McAfee has provided a subtle hint toward a potential home for the veteran quarterback.

Pat McAfee took to X on Tuesday and retweeted an old episode from his popular podcast featuring Aaron Rodgers. Although Rodgers has appeared on McAfee’s podcast multiple times, the four-time NFL MVP expressed his opinion on veteran Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in this particular episode.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The episode from September 2021 contained the following:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I love Pittsburgh.. it's a great blue-collar team & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows how to lead & players love playing for" ~@AaronRodgers12 on the Packers matchup with the Steelers this Sunday"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Steelers and the Packers faced each other at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where the Packers secured a 27-17 victory. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to receiver Randall Cobb, while former Steelers star QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 232 yards and one touchdown. It was Rodgers’ first victory over the Steelers since their Super Bowl XLV encounter.

Rodgers has been a great admirer of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. During an appearance on McAfee’s podcast after the game, he expressed his admiration:

Ad

"I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan," Rodgers said. "I have been for a long time. I like the way that he speaks about his team and the way he goes about his business.”

Aaron Rodgers once denied the buzz of his rumored move to Pittsburgh Steelers

By 2021, Rodgers’ growing tensions with coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers' management were evident to the NFL world. The rumors of his departure solidified after QB Jordan Love was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ad

Hence, fans started speculating that Rodgers would head to the Pittsburgh Steelers if he ever left Green Bay. However, he dismissed the rumors by stating:

"I’m just speaking the truth. If you want to take that and run with it, say I’m angling for some sort of next team, I’m not. I’m just answering the question for my respect for what Mike has accomplished over the years.”

However, recent comments from former Jets manager Mike Tannenbaum suggest that Rodgers may now unite with his favorite coach. Moreover, the Steelers are looking for a veteran QB after releasing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson earlier. Pat McAfee’s recent tweet only fuels the speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.