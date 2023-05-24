Mike Tomlin and Terry Bradshaw are two of the most influential figures in Pittsburgh Steelers' history. But there was a time when they didn’t see eye to eye because of Bradshaw’s criticism of Tomlin.

In 2016, the Super Bowl-winning coach said to Beaver Country Times’ Chris Bradford:

“The term 'great' is something that I have a great deal of respect for. I certainly don't think that my resume to this point reads as great, but very few coaches' resumes read that at this point.

"Guys like Bill (Belichick) in New England can probably say that, or (Greg Popovich) down in San Antonio, but I think the rest of us are just working stiffs, to be quite honest with you.

"Now that being said, terms like 'cheerleader guy,' to me, maybe fall outside the bounds of critique or criticism. They fall probably more into the area of disrespect and unprofessional. But what do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan, particularly a Hollywood Henderson fan."

While Mike Tomlin’s claim of being a Cowboys fan is subject to further investigation, bringing Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson into the conversation has meaning. The Cowboys linebacker during the mid to late 1970s insulted Terry Bradshaw’s intelligence before Super Bowl XIII.

The one-time Pro Bowler said that Bradshaw “couldn't spell cat if you spotted him the ‘c’ and the ‘a.’"

To his credit, Bradshaw might have been fired up by that quote. The Steelers unseated the Cowboys as Super Bowl champions, with Bradshaw throwing four touchdowns and 318 yards. However, Henderson sacked Bradshaw earlier in the game, leading to a Mike Hegman touchdown return.

Why was Mike Tomlin upset with Terry Bradshaw?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback said during a December 2016 episode of FOX Sports' "Speak for Yourself:"

"I don't think he's a great coach at all. He's a nice coach. He's really a great cheerleader guy. I don't know what he does, but I don't think he's a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL."

Bradshaw made that statement when asked if Tomlin still needs to prove himself.

Speak @SpeakOnFS1 "[Mike Tomlin] is a great cheerleader guy, but I don't know what he does... I don't think he is a great coach at all." — @TerryBradshaw "[Mike Tomlin] is a great cheerleader guy, but I don't know what he does... I don't think he is a great coach at all." — @TerryBradshaw https://t.co/5VSmFDMBVq

It’s an exchange that could have been prevented if Bradshaw had a better appreciation of Mike Tomlin’s accomplishments.

At that time, Tomlin led the Steelers to two Super Bowls stints, winning Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals. They lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers two years later.

He was also the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl until Sean McVay won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Former NFL head coach Mike Smith sees Tomlin in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible.

With the Steelers finishing 9-8 in 2022, Mike Tomlin extends his streak of not having a losing record to 16 years. He also led the team to ten playoff appearances and three AFC Championship Games.

It’s also mind-blowing that he is only the third Steelers head coach since 1969, following Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

