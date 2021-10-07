Will Mike Tomlin's reluctance in moving on from Ben Roethlisberger hurt Steelers?

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a troublesome start to the 2021 season after dropping three out of their first four games.

Much of the issue stems from the offense’s lackluster performance, with star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggling to find any rhythm. The 39-year-old has recorded 1,033 passing yards on a 64.1% completion rate along with four touchdown passes and four interceptions while holding a 78.9 passer rating.

Mike Tomlin won't give up on Ben Roethlisberger just yet

Roethlisberger continues to struggle to find any fluidity in the passing game, especially with throwing the ball down the field, averaging 6.1 yards per pass attempt. He’s on pace for 16 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions.

Tomlin voiced on Tuesday that Roethlisberger is dealing with “hip issues” but said he will remain the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

"Absolutely," Tomlin said when asked if= Roethlisberger is the best QB for the Steelers right now according to CBS Sports. "What he does and what he's done makes me really comfortable saying that."

The latest report comes only two weeks after reports surfaced that he was dealing with a pectoral injury. Roethlisberger has shown clear signs that his injuries are impacting his performance, but despite that, he’s voiced continued optimism that the Steelers will turn it around from the early-season struggles.

"I need to be better," Roethlisberger said Wednesday via ESPN. "I need to fight through and figure out how to make better decisions, how to make better throws, how to be a better football player. That's why I just said I'm not going to quit. I'm going to keep doing that.

"I'm not giving up on this season. No one in this building is. It's still early, and there's still a lot of fight left in us."

Roethlisberger may not be willing to give up on the season, but the signs are there that it could be his last go-around. His health issues continue to plague him, which will likely remain the case throughout the rest of the campaign.

The next three weeks could very well determine how the rest of the season with matchups against the upstart Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and return from the Week 7 bye to play the Cleveland Browns. After that, Pittsburgh still has to play the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens twice.

Tomlin’s stubbornness could cause the Steelers’ 2021 campaign to quickly tumult south toward missing the playoffs. The fate of the franchise is in Roethlsibeger’s hands and Pittsburgh may be foolishly comfortable with whatever unfolds ahead.

