"There are similarities" - Mike Vrabel feels current Patriots squad has similarities to 2001 Super Bowl-winning Patriots roster

Mike Vrabel was a pivotal member of the New England Patriots' 2001 Super Bowl-winning team. He used to be a burly 261-pound linebacker who would provide big hits and make sure tackles.

As Vrabel, who is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, prepares to face the Patriots in Week 12, he has acknowledged similarities between the 2021 and 2001 Patriots.

Vrabel spoke with the Boston Herald on Thursday and the former Patriots star tried downplaying the personal affiliations in the matchup. But he did note that the Patriots are playing similarly to how they did in 2001 with an inexperienced Tom Brady.

Vrabel is one of the most intelligent football minds in the NFL. That's one of the things that made him a star in Bill Belichick's defense. That's also why he's been a seamless fit for coaching.

In 2001, the Patriots had Brady playing in what was essentially his rookie season. They had a reliable rushing attack in 2001, just like the 2021 Patriots do. Most importantly, they had a stifling defense with difference-makers at every level. Vrabel compared the 2001 and 2021 versions of the team, saying:

“I think there are similarities. Obviously, there’s a lot of history there with one particular quarterback. And I think you’re starting to see some of those plays start to look like they looked in the past. Mac’s done a very nice job of executing and proving what it is they want him to do, and what it is they’re asking him to do. I’d say he has a strong grasp of what they’re doing now.”

Vrabel also acknowledged that the current Patriots have been excellent at winning in multiple ways. Belichick plans each game by matchups, and no week will feature the same game plan.

At times, the Patriots have won thanks to Mac Jones' big performances. At others, they've relied heavily on running the ball and limiting possession. During some weeks, their defense has been stifling and suffocating to the opposition, like against the Cleveland Browns.

This is one of their best traits, and Vrabel recognized it from his time with the team.

“I think they have the ability to win the game in a lot of different ways," Vrabel said. "They’re playing great defense. They’re taking care of the football, and they’re not doing things that beat themselves. So I guess you could draw that parallel to a lot of Patriots teams. I mean, that’s something we (the Titans) would love to do as well.”

Vrabel's playing career is long over, but if anyone is qualified to speak on the history of the Patriots, it's him. Vrabel, Teddy Bruschi and Ty Law were some of the most feared defenders in the NFL during their Patriots tenure.

Currently, the Titans are 8-3, and the Patriots are 7-4. Vrabel will put his emotions to the side on Sunday as his team jockeys for the number one seed in the AFC.

