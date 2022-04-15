Who is Mike Vrabel's son Tyler? Patriots reportedly hosting young star ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spent eight years as a linebacker for the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls during that span.

While he may not root for the Patriots to win anymore, there might be a new reason for the veteran coach to cheer on his former team. The Patriots recently hosted Vrabel’s son, Tyler Vrabel, to evaluate him ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tyler Vrabel was a three-year starter at Boston College where he earned three All-ACC Honorable Mentions. The younger Vrabel played two seasons at left tackle. The Patriots are expected to bolster their offensive line in the draft.

The Patriots have a particular need at offensive guard and tackle with the departure of guard Ted Karras and tackle Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his contract. Tyler Vrabel projects to be a late-round draft selection, so if the Patriots draft him, he would be more of a developmental prospect.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



QB EJ Perry -- who’s an elite athlete (4.65 40) coming off a top-30 visit with the



OT Tyler Vrabel: Three-year starter w/3 All-ACC Honorable Mention selections -- who spent last two seasons at LT. #Patriots ’ local visits today, per source: @BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry -- who’s an elite athlete (4.65 40) coming off a top-30 visit with the #Raiders @BCEagles OT Tyler Vrabel: Three-year starter w/3 All-ACC Honorable Mention selections -- who spent last two seasons at LT. #Patriots’ local visits today, per source:@BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry -- who’s an elite athlete (4.65 40) coming off a top-30 visit with the #Raiders.@BCEagles OT Tyler Vrabel: Three-year starter w/3 All-ACC Honorable Mention selections -- who spent last two seasons at LT.

Mike Vrabel’s two careers in the NFL

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

In addition to winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots, Mike Vrabel was named first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in 2007. He was named to the New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team, and Sports Illustrated named him to the All-Decade Team (2000-2009). The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Vrabel in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ohio State, where he would also coach from 2011 to 2013 as a linebackers and defensive line coach.

Vrabel would move on to the NFL as a coach in 2014 as a linebackers coach for the Houston Texans. In 2017, the Texans made him their defensive coordinator. A year later, the Tennessee Titans hired Vrabel to be their head coach. As the Titans’ head coach, Vrabel has been successful in guiding the franchise to the playoffs in three out of four seasons. He was also named the NFL’s coach of the year for the 2021 regular season.

Titans Rossi! @TitansRossi Rich Eisen: "Is AJ Brown on the trade block?"



Mike Vrabel: "Not as long as I'm the head coach. I love AJ, professionally, personally. I enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can." Rich Eisen: "Is AJ Brown on the trade block?"Mike Vrabel: "Not as long as I'm the head coach. I love AJ, professionally, personally. I enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can."

Mike Vrabel is known to be a coach that gets the most out of what little he has in his team. The Titans will continue to build on their past success and look to add players around wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry. Does Tyler Vrabel have the pedigree to also find the same success his father had in the NFL? Only time will tell.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar