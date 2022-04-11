NFL Rumors: Tennessee Titans HC Mike Vrabel responds to talk surrounding A.J. Brown trade 

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has responded to rumors swirling around the league that star wide receiver A.J. Brown could potentially be on the trade block.

Brown, along with other star receivers around the league such as DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel, have all had their futures with their respective teams come into question over the last month or so.

However, in Brown's case, his head coach, who was on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week, all but put a stop to any talk of the 24-year-old moving on this offseason. Well, for as long as he is the coach of the Titans anyway.

Vrabel said:

"Not as long as I'm the head coach. I love A.J. professionally, personally. I've gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I'm the coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team."

It certainly puts a line across his name for any potential teams who were interested in the 24-year-old's services.

A.J. Brown and Tennessee Titans aiming for better 2022 season

Last season feels like a missed opportunity for the Titans. They were one of the better teams in the league. They won their division. There was a lot of hype around the franchise and what they could potentially do in the postseason.

A 12-5 record, which saw them win four out of their last five games, had the Titans in good form heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs. As the number one seed in the AFC, much was expected of them.

However, they came unstuck against a Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals team. Despite sacking Burrow nine times, Tennessee couldn't get over the line. Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions as the Bengals won the game via a 52-yard Evan McPherson game-winning field goal as time expired.

It was a bitter pill to swallow as everything was there for Tennessee to advance. They were well-rested and playing at home, but the Bengals produced when it mattered most and sent the Titans packing.

Mike Vrabel added some firepower to the offense, signing Robert Woods from the Rams and tight end Austin Hooper to help ease the load on A.J. Brown and others.

Still, with much of their roster from last season still together, the Titans will be hoping for a better end to the season in 2022.

