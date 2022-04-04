NFL Rumors: Jets eyeing Titans' star WR AJ Brown in potential trade 

Tennessee Titans star wide-receiver AJ Brown is the most recent name to be mentioned in trade rumors this off-season. According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini, who covers the New York Jets, they are interested in acquiring Brown from the Titans in a potential trade.

Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25 #Titans WR AJ Brown remains ‘name to watch’ via trade for #Jets , per @RichCimini . He said one of the reasons is Tennessee’s ‘tight cap situation’ + Brown would be looking for ‘at least’ $25M APY on a new deal + Titans would be targeting 10th overall pick as centerpiece for a deal #Titans WR AJ Brown remains ‘name to watch’ via trade for #Jets, per @RichCimini. He said one of the reasons is Tennessee’s ‘tight cap situation’ + Brown would be looking for ‘at least’ $25M APY on a new deal + Titans would be targeting 10th overall pick as centerpiece for a deal https://t.co/TDjdgn8pSm

While AJ Brown is eyeing a new deal with over $25 million APY, the Titans aren't in the best cap-situation for that. They would look to acquire the Jets' 10th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Over the last few years, AJ Brown has emerged as one of the top young receivers in the league. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2019 Draft out of Ole Miss, and became a productive receiver right away.

As a rookie, Brown recorded 52 receptions for 1,051 yards, adding 8 touchdowns. In his second season, in 2020, Brown set career-highs in recpetions with 70; receiving yards with 1,075; and touchdowns with 11 touchdown receptions while earning Pro-Bowl honors.

Brown continued the productivity last season and was on pace to set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards. But he missed four games last season due to injuries

It would be no surprise if the Jets inquire about a potential trade for Brown. They've been in the receiver market this off-season and almost acquired All-Pro wide-out Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

It came down to a contest between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets to acquire Hill. The Jets had a deal in place to acquire Hill until the Dolphins offered him more money, which resulted in him being traded to Miami.

This NFL off-season has been full of blockbuster trades

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

A number of superstars have been traded this off-season. Seven former first-round picks were traded in the month of March, which became the most in a single month in the Common Draft era.

Field Yates @FieldYates Between the Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill trades this month, 7 total first round picks were traded in the NFL.



That’s the most first round picks traded in a single month in the Common Draft era.



A crazy March in the NFL. Between the Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill trades this month, 7 total first round picks were traded in the NFL.That’s the most first round picks traded in a single month in the Common Draft era. A crazy March in the NFL. https://t.co/d80gazDvgu

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded from Kansas City to Miami and wide receiver Davante Adams was traded from Green Bay to the Raiders. Carson Wentz, Khalli Mack, and Matt Ryan were also traded in the month of March.

It's uncertain who the next superstar to be traded will be, but it could potentially be Titans' wide receiver AJ Brown.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat