"Promise I'll do better than Michael Jordan in Baseball" - A.J. Brown makes his intentions clear about playing in MLB

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is one of the numerous NFL players who grew up playing more than just football. The 24-year-old was once a star high school baseball player and exceled in the sport like he did in football.

But like so many NFL players, the thought of a baseball career, or even a dual sports career, still crosses his mind. He took to Twitter after his Titans season ended this weekend. He retweeted a post about the legendary Bo Jackson's reputation of playing both football and baseball.

Brown replied that he still thinks about playing both. He then, expressed his opinion of the NBA stalwart Michael Jordan and felt he would be better at baseball as well. Jordan once tried his hand at playing in NBA and MLB. However, he couldn't fare as well as Jackson did at a two-sport career.

When did WR A.J. Brown play baseball?

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_ twitter.com/super70ssports… Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports In 1989, Bo Jackson had 32 home runs and 105 RBI and then averaged 5.5 yards per carry that fall in the NFL. Think about that for a minute. Even if you’re already aware. In 1989, Bo Jackson had 32 home runs and 105 RBI and then averaged 5.5 yards per carry that fall in the NFL. Think about that for a minute. Even if you’re already aware. https://t.co/QwfCHGyJ66 Sometimes i think about playing both sports again 🤔 @Padres all I need is a workout. I still got Sometimes i think about playing both sports again 🤔@Padres all I need is a workout. I still got 😎 twitter.com/super70ssports…

NFL fans know him as the start wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans. He makes unbelievable catches, sprinting down the field and into the end zone. But, wide receiver A.J. Brown was a high school baseball player.

He and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are the only athletes to ever play in both the Under Armour All-Star baseball and football games.

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_ I promise I will do better than Michael Jordan in baseball 🤣 I promise I will do better than Michael Jordan in baseball 🤣

Batting over .360 in his senior season, A.J. Brown was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He decided to forego the baseball route and continue with his commitment to Ole Miss where he played college football.

After his freshman season at Ole Miss, the wide receiver spent time with the Padres minor league team during the summer, getting a chance to try his hand at professional baseball. The Titans then drafted him out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Titans star wide receiver has spoken in the past about how baseball helped him as a wide receiver in the skills he learned by tracking the ball and making plays.

"I tell a lot of guys man, you catch the ball with your eyes. Baseball really helped me out with that for football. When you're tracking a ball, especially a deep ball, it helped me a lot. I played center field in baseball. On a deep pass in football, you judge it and go track it just like a center fielder."-A.J. Brown

Will fans see the Titans wide receiver at San Diego Padres spring training? Or would he just get a feel for the sport like others, including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson? One will have to wait and see.

