NFL Fantasy Football Fallout: AJ Brown injury | What Brown owners should do, and what leagues should offer for Brown

The Tennessee Titans will be without AJ Brown entering Week 12. The top seed in the AFC will have Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Dez Fitzpatrick as their starting receivers.

Julio Jones was placed on IR two weeks ago; Marcus Johnson was placed on season-ending IR last week. AJ Brown has now been placed on IR with a chest injury; he's set to miss three weeks.

Fantasy Football Fallout: What to do with WR AJ Brown

If you have AJ Brown in your fantasy football roster, we feel for you. He has been banged up for several weeks now and still played, averaging 7.4 fantasy football points in his last three games.

He was on a good run when the Titans ran through the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But his production has been affected by injuries and a lack of assistance on the field, with Julio Jones constantly injured.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Titans just placed WR AJ Brown on IR, putting him out for at least the team’s next three games. The Titans just placed WR AJ Brown on IR, putting him out for at least the team’s next three games.

AJ Brown could return for Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fortunately, the Titans have a bye week after this week's matchup with the New England Patriots. However, there is a chance AJ Brown could return to the Titans out of the #1 seed or he misses additional time and the Indianapolis Colts make a run to force Tennessee to fight for a playoff spot.

In fantasy football, it is the worst time to lose a player like AJ Brown now. Most leagues begin their playoffs in Week 15, which would be the earliest AJ Brown could return. NFL teams don't care about your fantasy football roster, though. He could be rested ahead of the playoffs and ruin many hopeful fantasy football playoff runs.

If you own AJ Brown, throw him down your IR list. The best-case scenario is that he returns in Week 15 in time for your fantasy football playoffs, if you are competing in it.

AJ Brown is worth retaining in keeper leagues, as he could play a bigger role in 2022, with Julio Jones a huge concern. If you aren't in keeper leagues or aren't competing for a championship in the playoffs this season, it wouldn't hurt to trade away Brown if your fantasy football league still allows trades.

Casey Gruarin @casey_g14 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans ruled out WR AJ Brown, LB Rashaan Evans and RB Jeremy McNichols, amongst others. Titans ruled out WR AJ Brown, LB Rashaan Evans and RB Jeremy McNichols, amongst others. Trade for AJ Brown in fantasy while he gets 2 weeks to rest twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Trade for AJ Brown in fantasy while he gets 2 weeks to rest twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

What is a good offer for someone like AJ Brown? He's currently WR31 in fantasy football, which is not bad at all.

He's had some lingering injuries of late, but he's the best receiver for the Titans by a longshot when on the field. In the absence of Derrick Henry in the backfield, Brown's value gets boosted.

In deep leagues that utilize draft picks, a decent offer for someone like AJ Brown would be a third-round pick. If the fantasy football owner of Brown needs a receiver in exchange, someone like Emmanuel Sanders or Van Jefferson would be suitable trades too.

Fantasy football is hitting crunch time, with the playoffs just a few weeks away and most trade deadlines ending this week. Brown would be a great pickup if he returns by Week 15 or even Week 16, and he's an asset to have next year in keeper leagues.

