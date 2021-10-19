Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Titans and Bills

Week 6 of the NFL season finished with an entertaining, high-quality game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, with the Titans coming away with a 34-31 win.

The Bills were considered 5.5-point favorites before the game. They were majorly regarded as the best team in the league after they dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium the week before.

The Titans also came from a dominant win in Week 5, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are not even close to the Chiefs' level. Fortunately, Tennessee made it clear that the team is able to compete with anybody in the AFC.

The Bills' favoritism never materialized on the field. The Titans had an impeccable plan to keep Buffalo's offense at bay while they exploited individual matchups that gave them an advantage over the course of the contest.

Neither team could open up a huge scoring advantage, but the Titans engineered a comeback win after they scored ten points in the fourth quarter to go ahead with only three minutes remaining.

The defining plays of the match came with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock. As the Bills marched down the field to get into field goal range, they got to the eight-yard line with a 3rd & 6 play to run. Josh Allen scrambled to his left and jumped over a sea of Titans players, but still wasn't enough to get a new first-down.

Next Gen Stats

Win Probability: 63% if GO, 42% if FG

Conversion Probability: 75%
Win Probability: 63% if GO, 42% if FG
Recommendation: GO FOR IT (by 21.3%)
The Bills decision to go for it on 4th & inches from the Titans 3 (trailing 34-31) was unequivocally the optimal call according to the NGS Decision Guide.

🔹 Win Probability: 63% if GO, 42% if FG

#BUFvsTEN

Buffalo decided to go for it on fourth down, as they had timeouts remaining. Had they converted it, there would have been enough plays to score a touchdown and win the game in regulation. But Josh Allen slipped while trying to sneak, and Jeffery Simmons stopped the Bills' quarterback, thus ending the game.

Derrick Henry was the biggest star of the match. The Titans' running back extended his streak of 100-yard games to five. It was also the third time in five games that Henry has scored three touchdowns. He seemed unstoppable, and those who tried to tackle him had a very hard time during the game. To put it in context: Tennessee scored 34 points, but Tannehill didn't have to throw for a single touchdown.

Barstool Sports
DERRICK HENRY IS UNSTOPPABLE

Final score: Buffalo Bills 31-34 Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills' top performers:

QB : Josh Allen (35/47, 353 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

: Josh Allen (35/47, 353 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB : Devin Singletary (5 carries, 27 yards)

: Devin Singletary (5 carries, 27 yards) WR: Emmanuel Sanders (5 catches, 91 yars)

Tennessee Titans' top performers:

QB : Ryan Tannehill (18/29, 216 yards, INT)

: Ryan Tannehill (18/29, 216 yards, INT) RB : Derrick Henry (20 carries, 143 yards, 3 TDs)

: Derrick Henry (20 carries, 143 yards, 3 TDs) WR: A.J. Brown (7 catches, 91 yards)

