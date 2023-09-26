Mike Williams’ career earnings: How much did late Buccaneers WR earn in the NFL?

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams earned $11,848,248 in his five-year NFL career. The former fourth-round draft pick was selected out of Syracuse University, and he had a decent spell playing at the highest level.

Williams signed his first NFL career as a rookie, inking a four-year, $2,328,250 contract with the franchise. The contract included a $538,248 signing bonus, $538,248 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $582,063. This sum was the standard contract given to fourth-round wide receiver in the NFL in 2010.

Williams was impressive in his first four years in the league, eventually re-signing with the Bucs in 2013. At the point of re-signing, Williams penned a five-year, $39,620,000 contract. His second NFL contract included $9,400,000 guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $7,924,000.

In a nutshell, Mike Williams made $10,048,248 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and $1,800,000 with the Buffalo Bills before he left the Gridiron.

Mike Williams NFL Timeline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Mike Williams in Round 4 of the 2010 draft. Williams signed a four-year rookie deal with the Bucs and quickly made the team's starting roster.

Williams started all 16 games as a rookie and had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was electric in Year 1, as his 11 touchdowns marked a new Buccaneers franchise record for most receiving TDs in a single season.

Williams was rewarded for his stellar rookie season, as he finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year Award voting. He was also named to the PFW/PFWA All-Rookie Team and Sporting News NFL All-Rookie Team.

He kept on being productive for the Bucs, amassing over 750 receiving yards in his second and third NFL seasons. He had a career-high 996 yards in Year 3.

Williams was eventually rewarded for his early career feats for the Bucs, signing a new five-year contract on July 24, 2013. However, that was as good as it got in Tampa Bay for the Syracuse University alum. Williams battled with niggling injuries for the rest of his time in Tampa and was eventually traded to the Buffalo Bills on April 4, 2014.

Williams spent the rest of his NFL career with the Bills, playing as a backup for the franchise and featuring for his hometown team. He quietly retired from the NFL after a brief period on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

What happened to Mike Williams?

Mike Williams retired from the NFL after the 2014 season. Following his retirement, Williams worked in construction in Tampa Bay. On Sept. 1, 2023, Williams was involved in a ghastly workplace accident. The former wideout was struck on the head by a steel beam, paralyzing his right arm and his body from the waist down.

Following the injury, Williams was admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. After some time, his condition began to deteriorate until he was placed in a medically induced coma. Williams kept battling but unfortunately died on Sept. 12. He was 36 years old.