Mike Williams injury replacements: 5 free agent WRs Chargers should target

Mike Williams could not celebrate with his teammates on the field as the Los Angeles Chargers earned their first win of the 2023 season. The wide receiver tore his ACL during the 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings and will miss the remainder of the year after surgery.

Williams was part of one of the best wide receiver duos in the league alongside Keenan Allen, and they were fueled by the excellent start to the season of Justin Herbert. Now, the Chargers' passing offense took a huge hit.

Check out some of the possible replacements for the Chargers after Mike Williams' season-ending injury:

5 wide receivers to replace Mike Williams:

1 - Julio Jones

Speed wouldn't be much of a problem, because that was never the greatest asset in Williams' game. Jones would provide leadership and experience to help the development of Quentin Johnston, while also being a reliable option on 50/50 balls, even if he's not as athletically dominant anymore.

2 - Denzel Mims

Mims did not make the Lions' 53-man roster after being traded by the New York Jets but there's some untapped potential for him. There wouldn't be much of a pressure to perform if the Chargers sign him, so it might be worth taking a flyer.

3 - Sammy Watkins

What about a final chance to one of the best wide receiver prospects of the last decade? Injuries derailed his career, but when he was healthy, it was clear how much of a threat he was with the ball in his hands, never more than when he won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He could start and take away Mike Williams' place while helping Johnston's development as well.

4 - Damiere Byrd

If you're willing to take a shot on a player who has big play potential, then Byrd could be a good sign to provide depth. The veteran wide receiver was never a superstar, but he provides relief to any passing offense with some deep receptions here and there.

5 - Jalen Reagor

Another player that brings speed to his name is Reagor - he's not technically a free agent, but since he's on the New England Patriots practice squad, he can be signed by any team. He has experience as a punt returner and could help Kellen Moore stretch the opposing defenses with his verticality.