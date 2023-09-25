Mike Williams injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for fantasy football Week 4

Mike Williams was having a great game for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday when he had to leave in the third quarter. The wide receiver had caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown before suffering a knee injury. This is the second time he's been hurt this season. What's the latest on him?

Mike Williams got hurt

Mike Williams injury update

Mike Williams suffered a knee injury in the second half of the eventual victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The star wide receiver had to be helped off the field. He was then carted to the locker room and checked out by medical staff.

They fear the worst. The Chargers believe this injury could be season-ending for the wideout. He's dealt with injuries before, but was having a pretty good year thus far. Now, that year may be over.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero said the injury looked bad and that the team would perform an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. The subsequent MRI revealed that the WR has, in fact, suffered a torn ACL.

They could now be without their WR2 for the rest of the year. Already at 1-2 and trailing in the division, this is a brutal blow for Justin Herbert and company.

What happened to Mike Williams?

Mike Williams jumped over a defender on the ground against the Vikings. He landed and was then tackled by two other defenders. The landing on the ground was very awkward one and caused the injury.

In the replay, his knee buckles a bit and that's never a good sign. Many fear he tore his ACL, and it certainly looks like a serious knee injury. Williams has suffered many injuries before, and this would be yet another setback for a wide receiver who is very good when on the field.

His contract situation stipulates that this could be his final season with the Chargers, which could mean that that was his final game. He played well, but the injury is the worst outcome possible.

When will Mike Williams return?

Given the nature of Mike Williams' injury, he may not be back at all this season. That's the most likely scenario and it's also the worst-case scenario. There are other scenarios, they're just not at all likely.

The MRI today will reveal the extent of the injury. It will likely confirm a torn ACL and end his season. However, if it's not as bad as that, there are other timelines. Regardless, he will be out for some period of time.

If it's not a tear of something, he could be back later this season. An Injured Reserve trip remains likely, which means a minimum of four weeks on the shelf. It would likely be longer, but there are still 15 weeks left in the NFL regular season.

That's probably the best-case scenario, but don't expect Williams to return any time soon. In the meantime, Joshua Palmer will have to stand in in his absence.