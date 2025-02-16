Milton Williams contract: Exploring Super Bowl-winning DT's contract ahead of 2025 free agency

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams faces a career decision following his breakout 2024 season. The Super Bowl champion bet on himself by foregoing an early contract extension, a gamble that paid off with his best NFL performance yet.

Williams recorded career-high numbers in 2024, generating 40 pressures and five sacks. His impact showed in the pass rush, where he posted a team-leading 14.8% pressure rate alongside 10 quarterback hits. The postseason highlighted his value further with 14 pressures, two sacks, and two batted passes.

His journey with the Eagles began as a third-round pick in 2021, signing a four-year, $5,110,171 contract. His contract includes a $1,076,488 signing bonus, $1,076,488 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,277,543. Per CBS Sports, Williams' base salary increased steadily from $660,000 in his rookie year to $3,116,000 in 2024.

"Obviously, I'd love to be back in Philadelphia," Williams said on Saturday. "But right now, I'm just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I'm pretty sure I'm going to end up where I'm supposed to be."

The defender's market value has seemingly gone up. Spotrac projects his next contract will be at three years and over $36 million, averaging $11 million annually. This figure might stretch the Eagles' budget as they face multiple free-agent decisions.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio's past interest could impact Milton Williams' future

Milton Williams flourished under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who had previously targeted the defensive tackle.

"Yeah, I like Milt. Milt is a good player," Fangio said in August 2024. "He's solid, both versus the run and in pass rush. In fact, I tried to get us to trade for him last year in Miami."

The Louisiana Tech product split reps with Jordan Davis while playing alongside Jalen Carter in 2024. Williams believes he can step into a larger role in the future.

"I feel like I definitely got the talent and the leadership skills to be able to do it," he said.

Williams credited Fangio for his breakthrough season:

"That's why I give credit to Vic, for him coming in and really giving me the opportunity to showcase what I can do. I'm thankful for that for sure."

The defensive tackle's team-first mentality shows through his approach to free agency:

"Really, just being together. Like you saw in the Super Bowl, everybody was out there making plays. When we're all together, and everybody playing free and fast, we just want to win at the end of the day."

As the NFL's 2025 free agency period approaches, Williams' preference remains Philadelphia, but his price tag might force both sides to make difficult decisions.

