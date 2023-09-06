Mina Kimes ESPN salary vs. Stephen A. Smith’s salary: Comparing contracts of two star sports analysts

American journalist Mina Kimes has worked for Fortune, Bloomberg News and ESPN. She is an analyst for "NFL Live" and is among ESPN's veteran writers.

In this post, we shall compare Stephen A. Smith's ESPN salary to that of Kimes.

Smith frequently appears on "NBA Countdown" and "SportsCenter" as an NBA expert. He also co-comments on ESPN's "First Take" and has handled "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on ESPN Radio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

According to numerous reports, Kimes is staying with ESPN under a contract that will increase her annual wages above $2 million.

The 37-year-old journalist and ESPN have reportedly signed an agreement that would pay her a little over $1.7 million annually.

For her podcast, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny," Kimes reportedly entered into an additional agreement with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, which will increase her yearly salary upwards of $2 million.

Kimes' previous contract was for an amount below seven figures.

Now, let's talk about Smith, who has established himself as a unique personality with ESPN. He signed a contract with the corporation in April 2019 that was expected to continue through 2021. He earned a noteworthy $8-10 million each year because of this hefty contract. Skip forward to this year, and Smith's earnings have increased, now bringing in $13 million from the network annually.

A well-known website called Celebrity Net Worth reveals Smith's amazing financial situation. He holds the mark for being the highest-paid ESPN star with a remarkable net worth of about $20 million.

Expand Tweet

What is Mina Kimes' net worth in 2023?

Mina Kimes works as a senior reporter for ESPN The Magazine and a contributor for ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown." Idol Net Worth estimates her current net worth to be approximately one million dollars.

Since joining ESPN in 2014, Kimes has held several positions with the organization, including that of writer and anchor of the "ESPN Daily" podcast. She has worked with various television shows and ESPN The Magazine alongside her roles as a radio host and analyst.