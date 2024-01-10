Minkah Fitzpatrick injury update: Latest update on Steelers safety for Wild Card showdown against Bills

Ahead of their wildcard matchup with the Buffalo Bills this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers are nervous about the health of one of their best defensive players.

Linebacker TJ Watt will not play against Buffalo, as announced by Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, so it's assumed that the team would make every effort to have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suit up for the playoff game.

Due to a knee injury sustained against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, Fitzpatrick has not played the last three games for the Steelers, but he may return against the Bills.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has been used at safety by the Steelers in Fitzpatrick's absence.

Eric Rowe, a practice squad member and safety, has also been on the active roster. The two players gave it their best to help the Steelers win the last three matches of the regular season and reach the postseason.

In a press conference earlier this week, coach Mike Tomlin discussed Minkah Fitzpatrick's prospects of playing. He said that while the defender would be under close scrutiny this week as he recovers from a knee injury, the team is hopeful he will be fit to take the field on Sunday.

"We'll let the amount of participation and the quality of his participation be our guide, but we're optimistic about his inclusion," said Mike Tomlin.

What happened to Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers departed in a Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half due to a knee injury and did not come back.

In the second quarter, Fitzpatrick was injured after he bumped into teammate Patrick Peterson after an incomplete pass. He seemed to be in discomfort and stayed on the turf for some time while receiving treatment from training staff.

The athlete headed to the locker room just before the half ended, having had his knee assessed by medical personnel and spending a few minutes walking and doing mild exercise.

Early in the second half, it was declared that he would not be able to return, despite the Steelers having first listed him as "questionable to return".

Although Fitzpatrick has missed three games since the injury, he's probably going to make a comeback during the NFL playoff opening round this weekend.

When will Minkah Fitzpatrick return?

A few weeks ago, Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts.

Before a Week 18 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the first-round selection from the 2018 NFL draft participated in limited capacity last week. He was considered "questionable" going into the game but was eventually declared unfit to play.

Fitzpatrick has missed seven games this season. In 10 appearances, he has only accumulated 64 tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defended. But this weekend, in a pivotal Wildcard Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, he's expected to return to the field.

As Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to play and with Damontae Kazee returning from a three-game suspension, the Steelers are expected to have more confidence in their previously thin safety room going into Sunday.