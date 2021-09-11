Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals start their seasons in a matchup between two teams under pressure to make the playoffs following a disappointing 2020 season.

This will be Joe Burrow's first game since returning from a freak injury suffered last season, and his health is a key point between the Bengals making the playoffs this year – and Zac Taylor keeping his job – or not.

Burrow will be up against a totally new Vikings defense. Minnesota had so many injuries last year that Mike Zimmer had to start third-stringers and play cover-2 much more than he wanted to.

It's not a game between two playoff contenders, but there's still a lot of interesting things to watch.

national media is absolutely oblivious (or simply doesn't care) that the Vikings were without Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Michael Pierce, and Eric Kendricks for a lot of the 2020 season



i see commentary saying "this is the same team as last year."



i do not get it — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) September 7, 2021

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be without star linebacker Anthony Barr for the first week of the season against the Bengals, an absence expected as he spent most of training camp and the last few weeks away from practice.

Barr is suffering from a knee injury as of now, but his 2020 season was cut short when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 and was ruled out for the remainder of the year.

First-round rookie and backup left tackle Christian Darrisaw will also be out for the game.

Cincinnati Bengals

The only confirmed absence for the Bengals on Sunday is starting cornerback Trae Waynes, a former Vikings first-round pick himself. No other players are listed as questionable or doubtful.

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals starting lineups

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham | WR - Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson | TE - Chris Herndon | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

DL - Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Stephen Weatherly | LB - Blake Lynch, Eric Kendricks, Nick Vigil | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry.

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Riley Reiff.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if he expects to be back to normal on Week 1. Burrow: "I expect to be better. I put in a lot of work this offseason that I’m excited to show off." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 8, 2021

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber.

