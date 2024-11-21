Minnesota Vikings injury report: Latest on Josh Oliver, Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, and more for Week 12

The first of two matchups between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears over the next four weeks will take place in Week 12.

The Bears had a successful start to the season, winning four of their first six games. But they are now 4-6 after suffering yet another devastating defeat to their bitter rival, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday.

The Vikings have managed to go 8-2 on the season after defeating the Tennessee Titans last time out, despite not looking like the ruthless side they were at the beginning of the season.

Vikings injury report for Week 12

The Minnesota Vikings are coping with a number of injuries ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Tight end Josh Oliver missed practice because of wrist and ankle issues, according to the team's first injury report of the week, which was made public on Wednesday.

Additionally, due to foot and wrist/ankle issues, quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard were both limited in practice on Wednesday.

All three of the other players on the Vikings' Wednesday injury report were able to participate fully in practice. They are TE Nick Muse (hand), OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee), and RB Aaron Jones (ribs).

Sam Darnold injury update

Sam Darnold was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a foot issue, but it is not believed to be severe enough to prevent him from playing against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

As the Vikings look to improve to 9-2 on the season, Darnold is expected to be cleared for the Sunday afternoon game.

Aaron Jones injury update

The inclusion of running back Aaron Jones on the Minnesota Vikings' injury report on Wednesday was a little unexpected, but since he participated fully, there is no cause for concern.

Jones had a strong start to the season for Minnesota, but after suffering repeated injuries and hits to his ribs, he has been somewhat dysfunctional in the past few weeks.

Jones has been battling ailing ribs since the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. He is expected to return to action for the Vikings against Chicago in Week 12, though, unless he sustains an injury later in this week's practice.

Josh Oliver injury update

Tight end Josh Oliver was the only Minnesota Vikings player to miss Wednesday's practice due to injuries to his wrist and ankle.

He has silently been a threat in the team's passing offense over the past couple of games, and even though his chances of playing are slim, he will be one to watch ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

