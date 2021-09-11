Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1 1:00 PM EST

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium at 1:00 PM EST on the first Sunday of the 2021 NFL season. Both the Vikings and the Bengals are in different phases; while Minnesota are a more-seasoned team, the Bengals are still very young.

The Bengals will be getting their quarterback Joe Burrow back this season after a torn ACL cut his rookie season short. Burrow showed a lot of promise in his first NFL season. But a lack of protection on the offensive line left him scrambling at times.

Meanwhile, for the Vikings, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has proven over the last few seasons that he can play in primetime.

Week 1 Vikings vs. Bengals Preview

While the Bengals had a lackluster 4-11-1 record in 2020, the Vikings didn't have a winning record either. Minnesota finished the season 7-9, third in the NFC North. Will either of these teams be able to improve to a winning record in 2021? Well, Week 1 is the first step for doing just that.

An LSU reunion

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was recently joined by his LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase who was drafted in the first round of this year’s draft. The Bengals think Chase would give Burrow another offensive weapon, and help improve his game even more in his second season.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a learning curve for Chase as he gets used to NFL play. With Burrow returning to full strength at the start of the season, Cincinnati are hopeful Chase would fit right into the offense.

On the Vikings' sideline is another of Burrow's LSU teammates, second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a phenomenal rookie campaign in 2020.

Vikings defense could prevail

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is a defense-savy type of coach. The Bengals should know that, as Zimmer was once the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

Zimmer doesn't run a simple "'Cover 2' or even a 'Cover 3' defensive scheme. The Minnesota defense mixes many different coverages in hopes of being set on any type of play the offense decides to run. That could put the Bengals offense in a tough spot and give the Vikings a distinct advantage.

Prediction

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw will be out of Sunday's season opener with a groin injury. But there should be enough protection on the offensive line to give Kirk Cousins and company the time they need to get down the field.

The Vikings will likely outscore the Bengals in this Week-1 matchup.

