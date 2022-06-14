Watch: MLB star Mike Trout names the NFL franchise he'll be putting his money on to win Super Bowl LVII

MLB star Mike Trout has given his pick for the NFL Super Bowl winner. The 30-year-old center fielder is a well-known Philadelphia Eagles fan and made it quite clear during his team's clash with the New York Mets.

Trout was speaking from the dugout and was asked in-game about his pick for the Super Bowl winner, and his answer was not surprising. Growing up an hour south of Philadelphia in Vineland, New Jersey, Trout was an Eagles fan growing up, and he has picked the Eagles to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season.

Trout said:

“You guys know that I’m a huge Eagles fan, so I’m picking them to win. I’m picking them to win the Super Bowl, you know that.”

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL 🦅 Mike Trout already has his Super Bowl LVII pick Mike Trout already has his Super Bowl LVII pick 👀🦅 https://t.co/Me21DxbDiZ

The 30-year-old has great conviction that his Eagles will be there playing in the NFL's penultimate game of the season. We will have to wait and see if his pick turns out to be right.

Could the Eagles surprise the NFL and win the Super Bowl?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As we saw last season with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, surprises do happen, and no one would have envisioned the Bengals doing what they did last year. The same could apply to the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts showed glimpses last season of his talent, throwing for 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 784 yards and ten touchdowns as well.

The Eagles added some serious firepower on both sides of the ball during the draft. They acquired A.J. Brown from the Titans in a blockbuster deal. They then added Jordan Davis with Pick 13, center Cam Jurgens with Pick 51 and the steal of the draft for many, Jacoby Dean with Pick 83.

NFL @NFL



What's in store for year 3?



@eagles | Just a reminder what @JalenHurts can do with the ball in his hands.What's in store for year 3?@eagles | #FlyEaglesFly Just a reminder what @JalenHurts can do with the ball in his hands.What's in store for year 3? 👀@eagles | #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/qd7n9gjfc4

What is the state of the NFC East? Washington is going through some troubled times, along with the Giants, although they did draft well, and the Cowboys lost Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Randy Gregory. So the Eagles could have a good chance of winning the division, but making the playoffs is the first step on the road to the Super Bowl.

Hurts led the Eagles to the postseason last year but fell at the first hurdle as they lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. With another year in the system and a better roster, the Eagles could be a surprise packet of the NFL in 2022.

