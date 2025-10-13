MNF Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Zach Ertz

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football wraps up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. The final game of the slate is loaded with potential lineup otpions, but not all of them should be used. Here's which ones make the best targets and fades from this matchup.
Bears vs Commanders MNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks
The Chicago Bears are utilizing a brand new offensive system this year after hriing Ben Johnson to take over as their head coach. This has helped Caleb Williams to take a step forward in fantasy football, though his weekly results have been inconsistent. In four games he has finished among the top 10 quarterbacks twice and outside of the top 20 quarterbacks twice. His floor makes him a bit risky in traditional formats, but his ceiling makes him an excellent DFS pick.
His top wide receiver Rome Odunze has been biggest beneficiary of their offensive changes as he is amid a major breakout campaign. He currently ranks as the overall WR14, despite playing in just four games so far. This is a massive step forward from his WR49 overall finish last year, especially considering many wide receivers have played in two additional games than him to this point of the season. This makes him one of the best targets from the Monday Night Football slate.
Must Starts
- Jayden Daniels
- Deebo Samuel
- Rome Odunze
DFS Picks
- Caleb Williams
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt
- DJ Moore
Bears vs Commanders MNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks
One player to potentially fade this week is Zach Ertz, despite the Washington Commanders playing without two of their top wide receivers. Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown have already been ruled out for this contest, but Ertz has been unreliable in fantasy football lately. His production across the board has declined in each of his past three games and his zero points last week make him difficult to trust.
Must Sits
- Jeremy McNichols
- Kyle Monangai
- Cole Kmet
DFS Fades
- D'Andre Swift
- Luke McCaffrey
- Zach Ertz
