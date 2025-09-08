MNF Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Caleb Williams, Adam Thielen, Cole Kmet

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Monday Night Football showdown between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams feature plenty of lineup options in what could potentially be a shootout between NFC North rivals. Here are some of the best players to target and fade from this mtachup.
Bears vs Lions MNF Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em Picks
The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best overall fantasy football wide receivers in Justin Jefferson. He has been consistently dominant during his career so far, but it will be interesting to see if he can continue this stretch with another new quarterback. The Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold to give JJ McCarthy his first opportunity to be a starter, but even if this causes slight regression for Jefferson, he is still a lineup lock.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Caleb Williams is entering his second season with the Chicago Bears and many expect him to take a step forward with new head coach Ben Johnson. He had mixed results in his rookie season when he finished as the overall QB16 with five top ten weekly finishes along the way. One of those came against the Vikings, and in what could eb a high scoring game, he is a solid pick in Week 1 fantasy football.
Must Starts
- Caleb Williams
- D'Andre Swift
- Justin Jefferson
- DJ Moore
- TJ Hockenson
DFS Picks
- Jordan Mason
- Rome Odunze
- Colston Loveland
Bears vs Lions MNF Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em Picks
The Vikings will be without Jordan Addison for the start of the 2025 season as he serves his suspension. This resulted in them bringing Adam Thielen back to the franchise to potentially serve as their WR2. He seems too risky to trust in Week 1 lineups when considering several negative factors to his situation. They may choose to lean on their running backs in McCarthy's first start, and with Jefferson and Hockenson commanding such a large workload, Thielen may not get enough targets to be productive.
Cole Kmet is another player to fade in fantasy football this week after the Bears drafted Colston Loveland in the first round. They were unlikely to invest premium draft stock in a tight end if they didn;t plan on using him in their offensive gameplan, which puts Kmet off of the radar for now.
Must Sits
- Kyle Monangai
- Adam Thielen
- Jalen Nailor
- Cole Kmet
- Josh Oliver
DFS Fades
- JJ McCarthy
- Aaron Jones
- Luther Burden III
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.