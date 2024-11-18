MNF Cowboys vs. Texans Week 11 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks feat. Joe Mixon, Rico Dowdle, Dalton Schultz

Week 11 of the 2024 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. Both offenses have struggled in recent weeks, but they still have plenty of options for fantasy lineups this week. Here are some of the best targets and fades from this matchup.

Cowboys vs Texans MNF Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em picks

Week 11 MNF (image credit: getty)

Joe Mixon has been excellent in his first fantasy football season with the Houston Texans after leaving the Cincinnati Bengals during the offseason. He has only played in seven games this year but has finished as the weekly RB13 or better in six of them. He also has eight touchdowns in those games and has exceeded 100 rushing yards five times. He is an elite lineup option in Week 11, especially against a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense.

The running back on the other side, Rico Dowdle, has been quietly productive this season, especially in recent weeks. He has finished among the top 10 weekly RBs twice in his last four games, so he brings momentum heading into this week's matchup. He is a solid RB to target and is a much cheaper DFS option than Mixon.

Must Starts

Joe Mixon

Nico Collins

CeeDee Lamb

DFS Picks

Joe Mixon

Rico Dowdle

Tank Dell

Jake Ferguson

Cowboys vs Texans MNF Fantasy Football Week 11 Sit 'Em picks

Who Should I Start

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends benching Jalen Tolbert and John Metchie in Week 11 lineups. Both have been valuable streamers in the right situations, but this particular matchup is not one of them. Tolbert has to deal with a tough passing defense and a backup quarterback throwing him the ball, while Metchie will move down the depth chart this week with Nico Collins making his return from injury.

Dalton Schultz is another player to fade amid his disappointing 2024 fantasy season. He turned in a season-best TE10 finish last week, but it was his first time finishing inside of the top 20 weekly tight ends. His breakout finish doesn't make him a reliable option this week, especially with Collins back and expected to take on his usually large workload.

Must Sits

Cooper Rush

Ezekiel Elliot

Dalvin Cook

Jalen Tolbert

John Metchie

Dalton Schultz

DFS Fades

CJ Stroud

Jalen Tolbert

John Metchie

