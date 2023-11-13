MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10 Bills vs Broncos: James Cook, Courtland Sutton in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season will conclude with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

This is an important game for both teams as they each enter this week on the outside of the NFL Playoff picture. A win will be crucial for either team as they try to claw their way back into the postseason.

In order for either team to have a strong performance, they will likely need their offensive playmakers to step up. This could be a good sign for fantasy football managers as this particular matchup is loaded with players that make for legitimate lineup options each week.

The game could also be a shootout, which often helps fantasy scores as well.

While this matchup features several factors that suggest a favorable environment for fantasy football, managers should still avoid blindly starting the majority of their players. They should instead properly analyze all of the available options before finalizing any lineup decisions. The following breakdown can help them do so.

Monday Night Football Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 10 MNF RBs - Broncos at Bills

The Bills' game against the Broncos on Monday Night Football could be one of the projected highest-scoring games of Week 10, according to the betting total line.

This creates a favorable situation for the right players to post strong fantasy football scores. Managers must weigh a large number of factors to determine whoch of those players they should be targeting for lineups.

Some of these crucial factors include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players and potential game scripts. Expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups and projected offensive output, among many others, could also play a part in the outcome.

Weighing up all of these and many more plays an important role when finalizing lineup decisions to maximize a weekly fantasy score.

The Start/Sit Optimizer makes this complicated process much easier. This useful tool considers all of the variables on any players in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections.

It was also used to help produce a list of potential targets and fades for this Week 10 MNF contest between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

Official injury reports are always another crucial factor when making fantasy football lineup decisions on players from any game. In this matchup, both the Bills and Broncos will have most of their usual players, who have been on their rosters for the past few weeks, available.

No new injuries have been reported for any of their skill-position players and relevant fantasy options.

Taking all of this into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football on Monday Night Football in Week 10 for the 2023 NFL season.

MNF Week 10 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Josh Allen

Josh Allen has earned the right to be an automatic starter every week in fantasy football.

The Bills star has finished each of the past three seasons ranked among the top three quarterbacks and could be on his way to doing so again this year. Allen consistently ranks among the top rushing quarterbacks, as well as one of the most productive passers, giving hime elite fantasy value.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is a borderline starting quarterback in fantasy leagues this year, ranking as the QB16 overall. The Broncos signal-caller has finished among the top 15 quarterbacks five times in eight games, making him useful in certain matchups.

The Bills allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. However, potential game scripts suggest that Wilson will need to throw often to keep up on the scorebaord.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is one of the few wide receivers who is an excellent fantasy football option every week, regardless of his matchup. He has ranked among the top 10 players in his position every year since linking up with Josh Allen, and is well on his way to do so again this year.

Managers should never hesitate to get Diggs into their starting lineups.

Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams set a career-high last week with 27 carries, marking his fourth consecutive week with increased weekly touches. It appears that the Broncos have finally lifted his injury restrictions after his knee surgery last year.

Williams is now one of the focal points of their offense and they will likely need to lean on him if they have any chance at upsetting the Bills.

James Cook

James Cook has been extremely disappointing in recent weeks, recording just 20 carries for 87 rushing yards across his past two games. This has resulted in two consecutive finishes outside of the top 30 running backs.

He is still a strong play in Week 10 for the Bills in the most favorable matchup possible. The Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to the position this year by some distance.

Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid has been one of the best overall tight ends in fantasy football since Dawson Knox went down with a wrist injury. He has finished among the top eight tight ends in PPR leagues in each of the past three weeks and has proven to emerge as a focal point of the Bills' high-powered passing attack.

The Broncos are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position, making Kincaid an elite lineup option.

MNF Week 10 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton has basically become a touchdown-dependent option in fantasy football this year. He has only exceeded five receptions twice this year and has surpassed 80 yards in just one game.

While the Broncos star has scored a touchdown in six of his eight games this season, he has still finished outside of the top 30 wide receivers in four them. Sutton is difficult trust in fantasy lineups right now.

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has been extremely disappointing in fantasy football this season, ranking as the overall WR56 so far. He has also failed to finish better than WR29 in any week this year, totaling just one touchdown along the way.

The Bills have ranked among the top 10 defenses in defending wide receivers in each of the past three seasons, making Jeudy a clear fade this week.

Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis is the true definition of a boom-or-bust wide receiver in fantasy football. The Bills star's past five games prove it, recording two finishes among the top 10 players in his position, but finishing outside of the top 80 in his other three games.

The Broncos' struggling defense is actually solid in defending wide receivers, allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

Adam Trautman

Adam Trautman has been far too inconsistent this season to trust in fantasy lineups, despite serving as the Broncos' starting tight end. He has impressed with two TE10 finishes in PPR leagues this year, but has finished outside of the top 40 in his other six games.