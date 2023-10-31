Montez Sweat trade grades: Rating Bears' move for former Commanders DE

As the NFL trade deadline ends in a few hours, the first (of hopefully many) trades happened today, as the Washington Commanders traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears.

With many defensive lineman on the trade block for the Commanders, it was Sweat out of the bunch that was traded before the deadline.

Chase Young and Jonathan Allen were also rumored to be traded, and there were many reports that came out saying that Washington would trade at least one of their defensive linemen.

For the Bears, they get a former first-round defensive end to help out their pass rush for the remainder of the season.

Montez Sweat trade details

Montez Sweat during Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders

Per ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have sent the Washington Commanders a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Sweat.

Sweat is currently in the last year of his contract and is set to become a free agent this off-season. Luckily for the Bears, they have the most cap space in the league next off-season and will likely re-sign their new edge rusher.

"Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line."

Montez Sweat trade grades

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders

Bears: B

The Montez Sweat trade is a win-win for both the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

For the Bears, they gave up a second-round pick, which holds a lot of value, for a former first-round talent. In four-and-a-half seasons played, Sweat has recorded 35.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, 197 tackles, 11 pass deflections, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.

Through eight games this season, Sweat has notched up 6.5 sacks and is on pace to set a career-high in a single season. He is set to become a free agent next off-season, and the Bears could extend him if they choose to do so.

Commanders: B

The Washington Commanders got rid of one of their most productive pass rushers, but got a second-round pick in return. With the Bears holding a 2-6 record, they will likely pick in the top 10 next year, which means this draft pick for the Commanders could almost be a late first-round pick.

Washington just recently extended defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, so it would have been difficult to extend Sweat. Instead, they traded him to Chicago and got a second-round pick in return.

Montez Sweat contract

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

Sweat is in the last year of his rookie deal. After being drafted in the first of the 2019 NFL Draft, Sweat signed a four-year deal worth $11.6 million.

This season, he is earning $11.5 million as the Washington Commanders picked up his fifth-year option for this season.

He will become a free agent once this season is over and will be eligible to sign a lucrative contract based on his performance for the rest of the season.