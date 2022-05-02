"More than okay with Garrett Wilson" - Jets fans on Reddit don't rate 49ers star Deebo Samuel

Garrett Wilson enters the NFL with the New York Jets after a successful college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2020, Wilson became only the second player in Buckeye history with, at least, one hundred yards receiving in four straight games and in December announced he planned on declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

Now, it seems the Jets originally offered up their number ten first-round pick to the 49ers, along with a pick swap, for reluctant hybrid wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel. Surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers turned the offer down, which led to the Jets selecting Wilson, and according to Reddit posts, fans couldn’t be happier.

“More than okay with Garrett Wilson.”

One fan noted. To which another Reddit user replied;

“As you should be, and you get to keep the other picks y'all need to rebuild. Both teams are in entirely different situations, I feel like they both would've been worse off by making a trade.”

Former NFL scout and analyst for NFL Network and NFL.com, Daniel Jerimiah ranked Garrett Wilson as his number four prospect before the draft. He had this to say about Wilson on his top 150 list;

“Wilson is a highly competitive wideout with route polish and prolific run-after-catch ability. He doesn't have elite speed, but gets to his top speed very quickly in the route. He is very crisp at the the top of routes, creating a lot of separation. The Ohio State product makes several plays above the rim and really plays much bigger than his size (6-foot, 183).

Jerimiah went on to say,

He does have a few concentration drops, but I believe that is correctable. Wilson is at his best after the catch, as he can make defenders miss, power through tackles or utilize a stiff arm. I love his competitive nature. Overall, Wilson has a complete skill set and reminds me of Stefon Diggs.”

Not able to complete a trade for Deebo, Jets fans are more than happy with first-round pick Garrett Wilson

The Jets were lucky the talented wide receiver dropped down to ten where they were able to snatch him up. In the end, Wilson could prove to be just as good or better than Samuel on the field, as well as being a much-needed weapon to add to the Jets arsenal.

