Most NFL wins by a starting QB before 25th birthday ft. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson broke one of the NFL's longstanding records after he led the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-6 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers. With the win — his 35th — Jackson surpassed Dan Marino and became the quarterback with the most NFL wins before turning 25.

Having a young quarterback who can lead your franchise is always one of the best assets an NFL team can have. You know that not only are you having success in the present, but you're also well set for the future.

Lamar Jackson is number one on the list of quarterbacks with the highest number of wins before their 25th bithday, but who else was already an NFL superstar before reaching that age? Check it out:

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

#5 - Josh Allen

Wins before 25: 28

Like Jackson, Allen was also a 2018 draft pick. Allen turned 25 in May this year, which means he can't improve his ranking on the list any further. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is already one of the best players in the league. He has received a huge second contract and has everything that's needed to win the Bills' first Super Bowl.

Allen endured a difficult start to his career. He was heavily criticized over his first two years, even though the Bills reached the playoffs in 2019. He made a huge leap forward last year and has since been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht