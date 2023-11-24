Most pick 6s in an NFL season: Ranking top 5 feat. DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland has broken the record for most pick 6s in an NFL season. The speedy defensive back has been an interception machine this season, and his pace has helped him get down the field to score five touchdowns for his franchise.

DaRon Bland broke the long-standing record on Thanksgiving Day as he helped the Cowboys annihilate the Washington Commanders. In this article, we will take a look at the top five players with the most pick 6s in an NFL season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

The most pick 6s in an NFL season ft. DaRon Bland

5. Deion Sanders, San Francisco 49ers, 1994 - 3 pick 6s

Primetime Deion was in his element in the 1994 NFL season. The Hall of Fame defensive back was a threat both on offense and defense, and he showcased his ability by returning three interceptions for touchdowns in a mere 14 games.

Sanders isn't the only player with three pick 6s in 14 games though, as fellow NFL legends Monte Jackson and Darren Sharper also achieved the feat. Jackson achieved it while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 1976, while Sharper did so with the New Orleans Saints in 2009.

Tied-2. Marcus Peters, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens, 2019 - 4 pick 6s

Marcus Peters had an interesting 2019 season, in which the Washington alumni played in two franchises. He started the season on the Los Angeles Rams, where he was a key part of their secondary. However, after an offer from the Baltimore Ravens, Peters was traded in the middle of the season. The cornerback finished the year with four pick 6s in 16 regular season games for two franchises.

Tied-2. Eric Allen, Philadelphia Eagles, 1993 - 4 pick 6s

Eric Allen was an elite cornerback during his NFL career and he enjoyed his peak years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen's 94-yard touchdown return against the New York Jets is widely regarded as the "Greatest Interception Return in NFL History." The perennial Pro Bowler had three more pick 6s that season to pad up his total to four for the season. He achieved the feat in 16 regular season games.

Tied-2. Jim Kearney, Kansas City Chiefs, 1972 - 4 pick 6s

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jim Kearney intercepted QBs five times in 1972 and took the ball to the end zone on four of those occasions. Kearney achieved this in a mere 14 games, an achievement on its own.

Tied-2. Ken Houston, Houston Oilers, 1971 - 4 pick 6s

Ken Houston is one of the greatest safeties in NFL history and was a lockdown defender in the 60s and 70s. Houston was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and a ten-time second-team All-Pro selection. He made 12 Pro Bowl games.

Houston enjoyed a phenomenal 1971 season that saw him return four interceptions for touchdowns. He was a menace to opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers in 1971, so we wonder why they kept throwing the ball his way.

1. DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys, 2023 - 5 pick 6s (and counting)

DaRon Bland is enjoying an incredible 2023 NFL season, with the defensive back leading the league in interceptions (with seven), as well as pick 6s (with five).

DaRon Bland broke a record shared by three NFL legends on Thanksgiving Day, and we are sure that Dallas fans are thankful for him. He broke the record against the Washington Commanders and is currently a dark horse to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.