NFL legend and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis suffered a tragic loss to his family earlier this month. His son Ray Lewis III passed away due to an unexpected overdose on June 15.

Lewis III was found unresponsive by police on June 14, after he passed out from drug use. Two friends were with him at the time and they called the police who showed up and gave him some Narcan, to which he did not respond.

Lewis III's funeral was on Sunday. Former NFL legend and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was in attendance. He could not help but express his emotions and support on Twitter to Lewis following the sad event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NO FATHER 😳🥲should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother @raylewis and his family🙏🏿. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this deapth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you 🙏🏿🙌🏾."

Michael Irvin @michaelirvin88 🥲should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother 🏿. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this deapth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you 🏿 🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NO FATHER🥲should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother @raylewis and his family🏿. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this deapth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you NO FATHER 😳🥲should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother @raylewis and his family🙏🏿. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this deapth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you 🙏🏿🙌🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UtbONabULo

The younger brother of Lewis III, Rashaan was the first to break the news about his brother's passing. He shared the news on his Instagram story shortly after his brother was announced dead.

"Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin ... I love you I love you I love you.”

Ray Lewis III went to the University of Miami like his father Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis during SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Shortly before Ray Lewis cemented himself as an NFL great, he made a name for himself at the University of Miami. He played three seasons, earning All-American honors, and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

Lewis' son also played for the University of Miami. He appeared in nine games in two seasons and played as a defensive back and special teamer. He then transferred to Coastal Carolina before transferring to Virginia Union.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Michael Irvin, Rashaan Lewis, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes