Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown recently opened up about the viral picture taken of him while playing football for the University of Central Michigan.

Brown was seen giving an angry mean mug with his grills that has made rounds on social media over the years. He recently opened up on Tyreek Hill's podcast, It Needed To Be Said, about why he gave the look in the viral picture.

Hill asked Brown why he posed for the team picture at the University of Central Michigan the way he did. In reply, Brown said that the photographer told him not to smile, so he gave him the meanest mug that he could.

"I had a permanent grill at the bottom, 8-pack and I just smiled, and the dude said, [Don't smile]," said Brown. "So he pi**ed me off so much I gave him the meanest mug I could give him. I was really trying to scare him."

Brown added:

"We had just won the championship, too, in 2007 for the school. So for me, I wanted to really put some swag in the picture. I had the pork chops. You know, I couldn't really get a full beard at the time. So I had to give him a crazy mug like."

Below is Brown's viral picture.

Antonio Brown opens up on what led to his exit from the NFL

Antonio Brown during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown had quite possibly the most infamous exit in NFL history. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 game vs. the New York Jets during the 2021-2022 season, he took his equipment off on the sideline and stormed off the field.

He hasn't joined an NFL roster since. On the same episode of Tyreek Hill's podcast, Brown stated that the team wasn't helping him out by playing him while he was hurt.

"I'm super hurt. I might hurt myself even more and they are not really trying to put me in a good position. I'm not out here to hurt myself," said Brown.

Brown likely won't ever play again in the NFL. He recently took ownership of the Indoor Football League team, the Albany Empire but was recently kicked out due to not making payments.

While Brown was one of the best talents on the field in NFL history as a wide receiver, it's anyone's guess as to if he will make the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

