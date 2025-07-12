"My prayers are full of frustration" - Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia grieves after six little girls die in Texas Hill Country flash floods

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, shared an emotional Instagram story, mourning the deaths of six girls from her neighborhood who tragically died in the Texas flood. Last week, a catastrophic flood in Texas resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Tavia Hunt posted a heartfelt, long message about the tragedy. She shared her prayers and spoke about feeling frustrated.

"Green ribbons line our street for the six little girls from our neighborhood who lost their lives in the flood," Tavia wrote on the story. "It's something we can't wrap our minds around. Not just here—our whole state is reeling. The world is reeling. I pray, but my prayers are full of frustration. What do we do with a God who knows all and still allows darkness like this?"

"He knows me well. I beat on His chest... but I always end up burying my face in it. Because where else would we go? The churches in our neighborhood have become sanctuaries of grief, prayer vigils, spaces to be with each other. It feels like the best of the Church."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia grieves after six little girls tragically lost their lives in Texas Hill Country flash floods/ (Credits: @taviahunt)

The Hunt family also lost an extended family member in the tragic flood. Fox News reported that a 9-year-old girl named Janie Hunt, who attended Camp Mystic, died in the flood.

Tavia Hunt penned down an emotional post on her Instagram account, talking about the death of the Chiefs' owner's cousin.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the flood in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives—including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls,” she wrote in a slide posted on social media.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also opened up about the Texas flood devastation on "The Morning After" podcast.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter announces donations for Texas flood victims

Clark and Tavia Hunt’s eldest daughter, Gracie, came forward to help the people whose lives were affected by the Texas flood. Earlier this week, she announced donations for the victims by sharing a spot on her Instagram story.

"I will donate everything I earn this week to benefit the victims and their families. Going to share some things that bring me comfort and a sense of wellness when life feels out on control," she wrote.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter announces donations for Texas flood victims (Credits: @graciehunt IG)

Gracie Hunt also previously shared a long message on the death of her extended family member.

Clark and Tavia Hunt have been blessed with three children, two daughters and a son. After welcoming Gracie in 1999, they had a son, Knobel, in 2002, and in 2005, their third child, Ava, was born.

