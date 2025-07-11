Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly give honest reaction to Texas flood devastation 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly reacted to the devastation caused by the floods in Central Texas. The flood, which started last week, has caused the death of 121 people, per CBS News, with the search for 170 people ongoing.

Kelly and Matthew shared their take on the disaster in a recent episode of "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank" podcast, released on July 10.

"Awful, awful thing to see," Matthew Stafford said [2:09]. "I can't imagine in the middle of the night waking up to something like that, whether you were at the camp or around. It's a tough thing to look at.

"Tough to understand why those things happen. Definitely heart-wrenching. A tough thing to read about and see about. Just thinking about the people in that region of the country. It hits pretty close to home for me," he added.

The flood has also affected the little girls at Camp Mystic and in the podcast, Kelly opened up about them.

"We're sending our girls to sleepaway camp for the first time this year. They're so excited. I imagine those girls were so excited to get to go to this camp. For it to end like that is just so hard. I can't put my feet in these parents' shoes right now," she said [3:46].

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s extended family member died in the Texas flood. His daughter Gracie Hunt shared a post on her Instagram account, talking about the devastating incident, and announced a major contribution to help the people affected by the flood.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared a glimpse of summer vacation with her daughters

In a carousel of photos shared on June 18, Kelly Stafford shared a glimpse of her kids’ summer vacation fun outings. She posted several pictures and videos of them with a caption:

"Summer (so far) with my besties"

In the first snap, her four daughters posed with her, sitting in a garden. Followed by the next few pictures of the girls posing by smiling for the camera.

In one of the snaps, Matthew Stafford's kids enjoyed horse riding, and in one clip, they were twirling, showing their beautiful colorful gowns. The girls also showed off their gymnastics skills and dancing in the videos.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly have been together since their college days but only tied the knot in 2015. They exchanged vows in an intimate, cell phone-free ceremony. Two years later, the couple became parents and welcomed their twins, Sawyer and Chandler. A year later, they were blessed with their third daughter, Hunter and their youngest one, Tyler, was born in 2020.

