Myles Garrett injury update: Kevin Stefanski doesn't sound confident about Cleveland Browns DE's groin injury status

The Cleveland Browns have recently been thrashed with a slew of positive COVID-19 cases on their team. Because of this latest onslaught of positive cases, their most recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders was played on Monday because it was postponed due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases.

And now comes the news that their best player may miss this week's upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers because of an injury.

Cleveland Browns head coach unsure of injury status of Myles Garrett

During Monday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a groin injury. The results of the injury were confirmed through an MRI.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had this to say about the injury status of his star player:

Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod Browns' Kevin Stefanski said that Myles Garrett's MRI revealed an injury. Says it's something they'll see if he can work through moving forward, but too early to know. Browns' Kevin Stefanski said that Myles Garrett's MRI revealed an injury. Says it's something they'll see if he can work through moving forward, but too early to know.

"We’re just going to have to work through it,” Stefanski said. “He has an injury there… We’ll see. I’ll get my eyes on him today, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Will Myles Garrett play this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers?

Myles Garrett's status for the Christmas Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers is currently up in the air. At this point, the team needs as many players on-hand as they can get.

The Browns began the season as one of the prohibitive favorites to win the AFC North, as well as, perhaps, the entire conference.

Even before having several of their players (and coaches) test positive for COVID-19, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum, the team struggled to get out of their own way.

Baker Mayfield's season has been inconsistent, to say the least.

Once the team released Odell Beckham, Jr., many may have assumed that the pressure was off the quarterback and he would now be able to function on the flow of the offense, instead of appeasing the star receiver.

This, however, was not the case as the team continued to alternate wins and losses and now stands with an overall record of 7-7.

Thanks to an AFC North division, that is in a logjam, the Browns still have a legitimate shot at winning the division.

They will likely need to win their remaining games and also get help from opposing teams, such as the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals.

For Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, it's now or never to make a serious run at locking in a playoff spot.

